 Want to hide your Instagram story from certain users? Here’s how to do it | How-to
Home How To Want to hide your Instagram story from certain users? Here’s how to do it

Want to hide your Instagram story from certain users? Here’s how to do it

Do you want to keep specific followers from viewing your Instagram Stories? Follow these steps to control who sees your content and manage privacy easily.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 14 2024, 19:00 IST
Icon
5 hidden features you need to know to master Instagram
Want to hide your Instagram story from certain users? Here’s how to do it
1/5 Schedule Your IG Posts: Instagram offers a convenient scheduling feature allowing users to plan and automate their posts in advance. By simply navigating through the app, users can upload content, add captions, effects, and filters, and then schedule the post for a specific date and time. This streamlines the process, eliminating the need for constant logging in to publish content. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Create A Close Friends List: For those looking to share Instagram Stories selectively with a chosen group, the Close Friends feature provides a solution. Users can curate a custom list of individuals with whom they wish to share Stories privately. This list is adaptable, allowing for easy additions or removals as needed, ensuring privacy and control over shared content. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Change The Chat Theme: Instagram messaging can be personalized by customizing the chat theme, adding a touch of fun and individuality to conversations. Users can opt to switch from the default white background to various themes, colors, and gradients, enhancing the messaging experience and reflecting personal preferences. (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Hidden Folder Of DMs: Instagram incorporates a hidden folder for message requests, filtering potentially offensive or spammy messages. Users can access this folder to review messages flagged by Instagram's algorithms or manually set criteria. Regularly checking this folder ensures awareness of any harmful or misclassified content, maintaining a safe and respectful online environment. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Quick Share Menu: Sharing favorite content with friends on Instagram is made effortless through the Quick Share Menu. Users can directly share posts they've interacted with the most, including images, videos, or Reels, with their preferred contacts. This feature streamlines content sharing, fostering connectivity and engagement among users. (unsplash)
Want to hide your Instagram story from certain users? Here’s how to do it
icon View all Images
Do you want to hide your Instagram stories from specific users? Follow these simple steps. (Pixabay)

Instagram remains a leading social media platform, widely used to share personal updates through Stories and Posts. With over 500 million daily users, Stories have become a popular feature for real-time sharing. However, privacy concerns or content control might prompt users to limit who can view their Stories. Fortunately, Instagram offers straightforward methods to hide Stories from selected individuals. Here's how you can manage your Story visibility effectively.

Step 1: Launch Instagram

First, open the Instagram app and make sure you're signed in to your account.

Also read: How to customise and use the Action Button on iPhone efficiently: Step-by-step guide

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Step 2: Access Your Profile

Tap on your profile picture, located at the bottom right of the screen, to navigate to your profile page.

Step 3: Enter Story Settings

To access the menu, locate and tap the three horizontal lines situated in the top right corner. From the available options, choose "Settings and Privacy." Navigate down the page to locate the "Story" section, which is categorised under "How others can interact with you," and tap on it.

Step 4: Manage Story Visibility

To control who can see your story, go to the "Who can see your story?" section. Tap "Hide story from." A list of people who follow you will appear. Search for the specific user(s) you want to exclude. Check the box next to their names. When you're finished, tap the back arrow or close the menu to save your changes.

Also read: Sent money to the wrong UPI address? Act fast with these easy steps to recover funds

Step 5: Verify Changes

Once you've updated your settings, the chosen users will no longer be able to view your Stories or live videos. If you need to adjust these settings later, you can reverse the process.

Also read: Lost your Android phone? Know how to track and reset it with these simple steps

Alternative Method: Hide Story Directly

Another way to manage who sees your Stories is by hiding them directly from your story viewers. After posting a Story, tap on it to view who has watched it. Find the viewer's name, tap the three dots next to it, and choose "Hide Story" from the menu. You can undo this action by following the same steps and deselecting their name.

By following these steps, you can control your Story's visibility and ensure it reaches only the intended audience.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Sep, 19:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: a step-by-step guide this awesome whatsapp secrecy feature is only for iphones! dismay for android users this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick getting whatsapp voice messages error? here are 5 tips to fix it how apple pay can work even when your iphone battery is dead whatsapp web app: simple and easy, here is how to log in or out how to install the google play store on windows 11: a step-by-step guide how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks garena free fire max redeem codes for september 14: claim your loot and you might win a rare premium bundle
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online: Claim free moon festival gifts and bonuses this week until September 18

GTA Online: Claim free moon festival gifts and bonuses this week until September 18
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 13: Know how to get free rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 13: Know how to get free rewards
ps5 pro

Sony PS5 Pro vs PS5: Why the price hike and is it worth paying more?
Red Dead Redemption: Unlock all 22 outfits and boost your rank with these essential tips and tricks

Red Dead Redemption: Unlock all 22 outfits and boost your rank with these essential tips and tricks
PS5 Pro's high price threatens GTA 6 success

PS5 Pro's high price threatens GTA 6 success: Why Rockstar Games should avoid Black Myth: Wukong’s mistakes

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G

Not a gaming fan? Check 5 best non-gaming phones under 50000
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets