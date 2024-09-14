Want to hide your Instagram story from certain users? Here’s how to do it

Instagram remains a leading social media platform, widely used to share personal updates through Stories and Posts. With over 500 million daily users, Stories have become a popular feature for real-time sharing. However, privacy concerns or content control might prompt users to limit who can view their Stories. Fortunately, Instagram offers straightforward methods to hide Stories from selected individuals. Here's how you can manage your Story visibility effectively.

Step 1: Launch Instagram

First, open the Instagram app and make sure you're signed in to your account.

Also read: How to customise and use the Action Button on iPhone efficiently: Step-by-step guide

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Step 2: Access Your Profile

Tap on your profile picture, located at the bottom right of the screen, to navigate to your profile page.

Step 3: Enter Story Settings

To access the menu, locate and tap the three horizontal lines situated in the top right corner. From the available options, choose "Settings and Privacy." Navigate down the page to locate the "Story" section, which is categorised under "How others can interact with you," and tap on it.

Step 4: Manage Story Visibility

To control who can see your story, go to the "Who can see your story?" section. Tap "Hide story from." A list of people who follow you will appear. Search for the specific user(s) you want to exclude. Check the box next to their names. When you're finished, tap the back arrow or close the menu to save your changes.

Also read: Sent money to the wrong UPI address? Act fast with these easy steps to recover funds

Step 5: Verify Changes

Once you've updated your settings, the chosen users will no longer be able to view your Stories or live videos. If you need to adjust these settings later, you can reverse the process.

Also read: Lost your Android phone? Know how to track and reset it with these simple steps

Alternative Method: Hide Story Directly

Another way to manage who sees your Stories is by hiding them directly from your story viewers. After posting a Story, tap on it to view who has watched it. Find the viewer's name, tap the three dots next to it, and choose "Hide Story" from the menu. You can undo this action by following the same steps and deselecting their name.

By following these steps, you can control your Story's visibility and ensure it reaches only the intended audience.