Want to know how to use Frames in Canva app? Unlock creative designs, just add and customize

Want to know how to use Frames in Canva app? Explore this step-by-step guide on incorporating frames into your designs using Canva.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 26 2023, 09:00 IST
Know how to use Frames in Canva to transform your designs! Learn how to add frames, insert media, and unleash your creativity. Here's a step-by-step guide.
Adding frames to images or videos can enhance visual appeal and provide a creative touch to your projects. Whether you're using a computer or mobile device, Canva offers a user-friendly interface for incorporating frames into your designs. So, if you want to know how to use Frames in Canva app, this guide will walk you through the process of adding frames, inserting media into frames, and customizing frame elements such as color and borders.

Adding Frames in Canva app:

For Computer:

1. Navigate to the Elements section in the editor's side panel.

2. Use the search bar to find "frame" and select a preferred frame from the options.

3. Click on the chosen frame to apply it to your page.

For Mobile:

1. Tap the button at the bottom corner of the editor.

2. Access the Elements tab and search for "frame."

3. Choose a frame and tap to apply it to your page.

Adding Images or in Canva:

For Computer:

1. Click on the frame where you want to add an image or video.

2. Access Photos or Videos from the side panel or click on Apps first.

3. Search for media or use Uploads for your own content.

4. Drag the photo or video onto the frame.

For Mobile:

1. Tap the frame where you want to add media.

2. Use the Replace option in the editor toolbar.

3. Choose Photos or Videos and select from the library or your Camera Roll.

Resizing and Repositioning in Canva:

For Computer and Mobile:

1. Double-click (computer) or double-tap (mobile) on the added media.

2. Resize by dragging white circle handles and reposition by dragging within the frame.

3. Click or tap Done to finish adjustments.

Filling Frames in Canva with Color:

For Computer:

1. Click on the frame to be filled.

2. Use the rainbow color tile in the toolbar above.

3. Choose suggested colors or add a new color tile.

For Mobile:

1. Tap the frame to be filled.

2. Use the rainbow color tile in the toolbar below.

3. Select suggested colors or add a new color tile.

Changing Frame Border Color:

For Computer and Mobile:

1. Click or tap the frame.

2. Access the color tile with the current border color.

3. Choose from suggested colors or add a new color tile.

If the selected color doesn't apply to the border, use the Undo option and try again.

First Published Date: 26 Nov, 08:55 IST
