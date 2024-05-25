 Want to update your Facebook name? Here's how to navigate the process smoothly, whether on iPhone or desktop | How-to
Know how to update your Facebook name to reflect real-life changes or personal branding. Follow these easy steps for a seamless process.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 25 2024, 19:00 IST
Learn how to update your Facebook name hassle-free with our easy-to-follow guide. (Pexels)

Over the years, Facebook's landscape has evolved, and so has its policies. If you're looking to give your Facebook profile a name makeover, whether it's to reflect a significant life change or simply a shift in personal branding, here's the latest on how to make it happen.

Understanding Facebook's Naming Policy

Before diving into the process, let's clarify Facebook's stance on names. Gone are the days of whimsical aliases; today, Facebook requires your profile name to align with reality. That means no titles, numbers, or funky capitalizations. Your profile name should mirror what's on your government-issued ID, though a nickname or professional moniker is permissible if it's a variant of your real name. Pretending to be someone else? That's a no-go.

Keep in mind, Facebook frequently updates its policies, adding features like profile locking for enhanced privacy. Be sure to check the latest guidelines before you hit “change name.”

How to Revamp Your Name (On iPhone and Desktop)

Whether you're on the go or settled in at your desktop, updating your Facebook name is a breeze. Here's how:

On iPhone:

1. Open the Facebook app and tap the Menu button.

2. Navigate to Settings & Privacy, then tap Settings.

3. Select Account Center, then Profiles.

4. Choose the profile needing a name change.

5. Tap the Name tab, input your new name, and hit Review Change.

6. Enter your password when prompted, and voila! Your new name is saved.

On Desktop:

1. Sign in to Facebook via your preferred browser.

2. Click on your profile icon in the top-right corner.

3. Select Settings & Privacy, then click Settings.

4. Choose the Account Center, then the profile in question.

5. Click on Name, input the new name, and hit Review Change.

6. Enter your password, and your updated name is set.

In short, updating your Facebook name is a simple task with these step-by-step guides. Should you encounter any hiccups along the way, drop us a comment or seek assistance from Facebook's help center. Happy profile revamping!

First Published Date: 25 May, 19:00 IST
