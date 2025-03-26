Latest Tech News How To Wednesday Season 2 release date: Know when and where to watch the hit eerie series online

Wednesday Season 2 release date: Know when and where to watch the hit eerie series online

Wednesday Season 2 release date: Fans of the eerie Addams family can expect a darker, more complex season in 2025. Here's what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 26 2025, 15:14 IST
Icon
Must-watches on Netflix this January: Squid Game Season 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Mismatched, and more
Wednesday Season 2 release date
1/5 Squid Game Season 2: Squid Game Season 2 is a direct follow-up to the first season, which initially debuted in 2021. It follows the story of Song as he tries to take down the “games” once and for all. All episodes are currently streaming on Netflix, with a total of seven episodes averaging around an hour each. (Netflix)
Wednesday Season 2 release date
2/5 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: This is the third instalment in the franchise, following the first film starring Akshay Kumar and the sequel featuring Kartik Aaryan alongside Kiara Advani. The third film once again stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead, this time paired with Tripti Dimri. This engaging horror-comedy is sure to appeal to everyone. If you missed it in cinemas, now is the perfect time to catch up.
Wednesday Season 2 release date
3/5 Mismatched has returned with its third season. The new season continues to star Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf. The third season comprises eight episodes. If you're into romantic dramas, you should definitely give this one a watch. Do note, however, that you cannot watch Season 3 directly, as it is a follow-up to Seasons 1 and 2. Start with Season 1 if you haven't already. (Netflix)
image caption
4/5 Reply 1988: If you're in the mood for a K-drama with a touch of comedy, Reply 1988 is a must-watch. It tells the story of a group of childhood friends back in 1988 in Seoul, Korea. This limited series has 20 episodes and doesn’t require too much commitment. However, be aware that the episodes are on the longer side, averaging more than an hour and a half each. Some episodes may be slightly shorter, but most run close to this duration. (netflix)
image caption
5/5 Selection Day: If you're looking for something inspirational, Selection Day, which was first released in 2018, is a great choice. It tells the story of two teenage cricket prodigies on a quest to challenge the system and find their footing in India's cricketing landscape. It is an inspiring limited series with 12 episodes and is definitely a must-watch. (Netflix)
Wednesday Season 2 release date
icon View all Images
Wednesday Season 2 release date: Know when and what you can expect from the upcoming season and its cast. (Netflix)

The anticipation for Wednesday Season 2 has reached a fever pitch as Netflix confirms that the next instalment of the beloved series will arrive in 2025. The show, centred around the iconic character Wednesday Addams, has already carved its mark on the streaming world.

Wednesday Season 2: When and Where to Watch Online

While the exact release date for Season 2 is still a mystery, it will be available exclusively on Netflix, continuing the trend set by its predecessor. The first season of Wednesday debuted on Netflix in 2022 and quickly gained attention. It remained on Netflix's Global Top 10 list for 20 weeks and reached the Top 10 in 93 countries, accumulating 252.10 million views.

Also read: Viduthalai Part 2 Hindi OTT release date: Know when and where to watch Vijay Sethupathi's action film online

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Wednesday Season 2: Plot, Cast and more

The second season will continue following Wednesday Addams as she navigates life at Nevermore Academy, dealing with both the darkness within herself and the mysterious secrets that surround the school. According to showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, the upcoming season will delve into even darker and more intricate storylines. Viewers can expect a mix of family drama, evolving friendships, old rivalries, and new mysteries. A sneak peek released by Netflix hints at what's to come, showcasing a visit from Wednesday to Tyler (Hunter Doohan), her former adversary, in the asylum where he is being held.

Also read: How to schedule texts on Android and iPhone: Step-by-step guide

While specific plot details are scarce, the creators have teased that the season will be “delightfully dark, kooky, and mysterious.” Jenna Ortega will once again play the titular role of Wednesday, but she will also take on a producer role this time. Other familiar faces, including Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, will return alongside new cast members, such as Steve Buscemi and Billie Piper.

Also read: The Last of Us Season 2: Know when and where to watch Pedro Pascal's intense drama online

Directed by Tim Burton, the first episode, titled "Here We Woe Again," promises to deliver more of the macabre charm fans have come to expect. With new characters, familiar ones, and an even darker plotline, Season 2 is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Mar, 15:14 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2

GTA 6: Ex-Rockstar designer reveals key challenges in open world games and how to keep players engaged
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date expected to be announced soon
GTA 6 map mod

Take-Two takes down GTA 6 map mod in GTA 5 over copyright concerns, project abandoned
God of War

New God of War side-story set in Greek Mythology expected to be released later this year
GTA 6

GTA 6 delay could disrupt gaming industry, analyst warns some companies may struggle to survive

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets