Weekend OTT watchlist: Dhoom Dhaam, Marco to Death Before the Wedding- 5 New OTT releases you shouldn’t miss

If you're looking for fresh content to binge-watch this weekend, your favourite OTT platforms are offering plenty of options. From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming dramas, the latest releases cater to all tastes. This week, Netflix and other platforms have dropped some exciting titles that promise to keep you hooked. Here's a rundown of the best OTT releases you shouldn't miss.

Dhoom Dhaam - Netflix

This action-romance movie, directed by Rishab Seth, follows Veer Khurana (Pratik Gandhi) and Koyal Chadda (Yami Gautam), an odd couple who enter an arranged marriage. Their wedding night turns chaotic when gangsters show up at their doorstep looking for someone named Charlie. What follows is a tense cat-and-mouse chase between the mismatched couple and the gangsters, making it a must-watch for those seeking a mix of action and comedy.

Also read: Marco OTT release: When and where to Unni Mukundan's violent-action movie online, uncut version now…

Also read All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Marco - Sony LIV

The Malayalam-language neo-noir action thriller Marco follows a gangster named Marco, played by Unni Mukundan, who becomes entangled in a web of deceit after a family tragedy. As he seeks revenge, he unravels more than he bargained for. Directed and written by Haneef Adeni, the film is now available for streaming on Sony LIV, offering a gripping narrative of crime and retribution.

Also read: Pyaar Ka Professor OTT release: Sandeepa Dhar and Pranav Sachdeva's romantic comedy to premiere on this platform…

Kadhalikka Neramillai - Netflix

This Tamil-language romantic drama tells the story of Shriya (Nithya Menon), who decides to have a child through IVF, only to find herself in the dark about the father's identity. As she embarks on a journey to discover the truth, she crosses paths with Siddarth (Jayan Ravi), a man who avoids commitments. The movie delves into relationships and choices, making it a perfect pick for romance lovers.

Also read: Rekhachithram OTT release: Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan's crime thriller may stream online on…

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 - Netflix

The final episodes of the Cobra Kai series bring an emotional close to the beloved karate saga. The death of team captain Kwon Jae-Sung in Season 6 Part 2 has left the characters reeling, and with the ultimate showdown at the Sekai Taikai on the horizon, the stakes couldn't be higher. Old and new conflicts resurface as Daniel, Johnny, Kreese, and others fight through their personal challenges. Stream it now on Netflix.

Also read: Kadhalikka Neramillai movie OTT release: When and where to watch Nithiya Menon's trending movie in Hindi

Death Before the Wedding - Netflix

In this Polish-language drama, a young woman named Maja brings her fiancé home to meet her traditional parents. As they navigate cultural differences, they must also face a crisis at their family dairy farm. Directed by Tomasz Konecki and Iwona Ogonowska-Konecka, this poignant film is a compelling watch for those interested in family dynamics and cultural conflicts. It's now available for streaming on Netflix.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.