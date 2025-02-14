Latest Tech News How To Weekend OTT watchlist: Dhoom Dhaam, Marco to Death Before the Wedding- 5 New OTT releases you shouldn’t miss

Weekend OTT watchlist: Dhoom Dhaam, Marco to Death Before the Wedding- 5 New OTT releases you shouldn’t miss

Streaming platforms have released fresh content this week, offering action, drama, and thrillers. Here’s a list of must-watch OTT releases to explore this weekend.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 14 2025, 18:45 IST
Icon
OTT watch list: 6 best movies and shows to binge during Christmas holidays
image caption
1/7 Crash Landing On You - If you are in the mood for something funny and enjoy romantic comedies, Crash Landing On You on Netflix India is a great K-Drama to watch. It is a limited series with 16 episodes. The story follows a self-made Korean woman who owns a wellness giant called Seri’s Choice. One day, due to a mishap, she accidentally ends up in North Korea, where a North Korean army officer falls for her and helps her escape. (Netflix)
Weekend OTT watchlist
2/7 A Boy Called Christmas is the original story of Santa Claus. It tells the story of a boy who goes on an adventure to search for his father and to find the land of the Elves. Accompanying him are a reindeer and a talking mouse. You can stream it on Netflix. (Netflix)
image caption
3/7 Home Alone is a classic Christmas watch. It tells the story of a kid, Kevin, who's left behind by his family when they go on holiday. That’s when tragedy strikes, and burglars try to enter his house. The movie is a great watch, and if you enjoy comedies, this would be a great choice. Ia is available on Disney+ Hotstar. (Disney+Hotstar)
Weekend OTT watchlist
4/7 The Grinch (2018) is an animated movie about the only person in the town of Whoville who doesn’t like Christmas. The Grinch plans to ruin Christmas for everyone, but his heart is changed by a young girl. Grinch is available on Jio Cinema. (IMDB)
image caption
5/7 Silo - If you’re in the mood for good science fiction, watch Silo this Christmas. Silo is based on a series of books and tells the story of a dystopian world called the Silo, where thousands of citizens live underground, unable to go outside because the world is toxic. They stay inside the Silo in the hope that  theworld outside would heal, and they could go out again. Silo can be streamed on Apple TV+. (Apple)
image caption
6/7 Finch - is a heartwarming story set in a post-apocalyptic world. It follows a man named Finch, who, alongside his loyal dog and a newly created robot, embarks on a journey of survival and companionship. Finch is available on Apple TV+. (Apple)
image caption
7/7 For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.
Weekend OTT watchlist
icon View all Images
Weekend OTT watchlist: Check out this week’s top releases across action, drama, romance, and thrillers. (Netflix)

If you're looking for fresh content to binge-watch this weekend, your favourite OTT platforms are offering plenty of options. From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming dramas, the latest releases cater to all tastes. This week, Netflix and other platforms have dropped some exciting titles that promise to keep you hooked. Here's a rundown of the best OTT releases you shouldn't miss.

Dhoom Dhaam - Netflix

This action-romance movie, directed by Rishab Seth, follows Veer Khurana (Pratik Gandhi) and Koyal Chadda (Yami Gautam), an odd couple who enter an arranged marriage. Their wedding night turns chaotic when gangsters show up at their doorstep looking for someone named Charlie. What follows is a tense cat-and-mouse chase between the mismatched couple and the gangsters, making it a must-watch for those seeking a mix of action and comedy.

Also read: Marco OTT release: When and where to Unni Mukundan's violent-action movie online, uncut version now…

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Marco - Sony LIV

The Malayalam-language neo-noir action thriller Marco follows a gangster named Marco, played by Unni Mukundan, who becomes entangled in a web of deceit after a family tragedy. As he seeks revenge, he unravels more than he bargained for. Directed and written by Haneef Adeni, the film is now available for streaming on Sony LIV, offering a gripping narrative of crime and retribution.

Also read: Pyaar Ka Professor OTT release: Sandeepa Dhar and Pranav Sachdeva's romantic comedy to premiere on this platform…

Kadhalikka Neramillai - Netflix

This Tamil-language romantic drama tells the story of Shriya (Nithya Menon), who decides to have a child through IVF, only to find herself in the dark about the father's identity. As she embarks on a journey to discover the truth, she crosses paths with Siddarth (Jayan Ravi), a man who avoids commitments. The movie delves into relationships and choices, making it a perfect pick for romance lovers.

Also read: Rekhachithram OTT release: Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan's crime thriller may stream online on…

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 - Netflix

The final episodes of the Cobra Kai series bring an emotional close to the beloved karate saga. The death of team captain Kwon Jae-Sung in Season 6 Part 2 has left the characters reeling, and with the ultimate showdown at the Sekai Taikai on the horizon, the stakes couldn't be higher. Old and new conflicts resurface as Daniel, Johnny, Kreese, and others fight through their personal challenges. Stream it now on Netflix.

Also read: Kadhalikka Neramillai movie OTT release: When and where to watch Nithiya Menon's trending movie in Hindi

Death Before the Wedding - Netflix

In this Polish-language drama, a young woman named Maja brings her fiancé home to meet her traditional parents. As they navigate cultural differences, they must also face a crisis at their family dairy farm. Directed by Tomasz Konecki and Iwona Ogonowska-Konecka, this poignant film is a compelling watch for those interested in family dynamics and cultural conflicts. It's now available for streaming on Netflix.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Feb, 18:45 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Elden Ring Nightreign release date revealed alongside Collector’s and Deluxe Editions – Check price and all details

Elden Ring Nightreign release date revealed alongside Collector’s and Deluxe editions – Check price and all details
Days Gone Remastered

Days Gone Remastered coming to PS5: Check release date, new game modes, and more
Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5 and GTA 6

Red Dead Redemption 2 tops download charts, outshines new titles amid GTA 6 anticipation
Valorant Mobile

Valorant Mobile: Release timeline, features, gameplay leaks, and what to expect in 2025
PlayStation February 2025 Plus game catalogue

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, TopSpin 2K25, and more - PlayStation February 2025 Plus game catalogue is here

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets