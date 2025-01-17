Latest Tech News How To Weekend OTT watchlist: From Paatal Lok Season 2, Rifle Club, to Viduthalai Part 2, and more

Weekend OTT watchlist: From Paatal Lok Season 2, Rifle Club, to Viduthalai Part 2, and more

This weekend, streaming platforms are offering a mix of exciting new releases, including Paatal Lok Season 2, Rifle Club, XO Kitty, and more. Here’s what to stream online.

By: HT TECH
Jan 17 2025, 14:12 IST
Icon
Weekend OTT Watchlist: Catch exciting new releases this weekend, including thrilling series and films across various streaming platforms. (Pexels)

Weekend OTT Watchlist: Streaming services are offering a diverse lineup of films and series this weekend, with a mix of fresh releases and new seasons of fan favourites. Platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar have scheduled several exciting releases, including highly anticipated films and documentaries. Among the new content are titles like Rifle Club, Viduthalai Part 2, and Paatal Lok Season 2, along with the return of popular shows like XO Kitty. Here's a look at what's available to stream:

1. Paatal Lok Season 2 - Prime Video 

After a four-year wait, Paatal Lok returns with its second season, available from January 17, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. Jaideep Ahlawat reprises his role as Hathiram Chaudhary, with Ishwak Singh joining the cast as IPS officer Imran Ansari. The series also introduces new faces, including Gul Panag, Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua.

Also read
2. The Roshans - Netflix

Premiering on January 17, The Roshans, a documentary series on Netflix, explores the lives of the renowned Roshan family. The series features Hrithik, Rakesh, and Rajesh Roshan, offering an in-depth look at their personal journeys and professional successes.

3. Rifle Club - Netflix

Available from January 16, Rifle Club brings a thrilling story with a unique Indian twist. Directed by Aashiq Abu, this film marks the acting debut of rapper Hanumankind and Anurag Kashyap's Malayalam debut. The story revolves around two young people on the run from an arms dealer and his gang, with a historic rifle club in Wayanad as the backdrop for their fight for survival.

4. With Love, Meghan - Netflix

Meghan Markle's 8-episode series, With Love, Meghan, gives viewers an intimate look into her life. The series, which premiered on January 15, features Meghan as she shares her personal experiences, from cooking and gardening to entertaining at her Montecito home. Celebrity guests like Mindy Kaling and Roy Choi also make appearances.

5. XO, Kitty Season 2 - Netflix

XO, Kitty returns with its second season on January 16, following Kitty Song Covey, played by Anna Cathcart, as she navigates her relationships and unearths family secrets. Kitty's journey to uncover the truth about her late mother leads her back to Korea International School Seoul, where she seeks guidance from Noah Centineo's Peter Kavinsky.

6. Viduthalai Part 2 - Zee5

The sequel to Viduthalai Part 1 is now available for streaming on ZEE5, starting January 17. Directed by Vetrimaaran, this Tamil historical thriller stars Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, and Soori. The film continues the story of Vaathiyaar, a leader fighting against oppression, with a significant role played by Anurag Kashyap.

First Published Date: 17 Jan, 14:12 IST
