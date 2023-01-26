WhatsApp search gets a massive makeover; check out the latest benefit

A new and improved WhatsApp search can quickly locate a message according to the date. Wondering how? Check this latest feature.

Do you find it difficult to locate old messages when you need them the most? Don't worry! The latest WhatsApp update will solve the issue for you. Currently, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is releasing new updates for Android and iPhone users. This is the 23.1.75 update, which introduces a new feature that let you search for a message based on the date. This will make the user experience smoother and faster.

This will be amazingly simple as WhatsApp's new update will bring a search option which will let you jump to any date you want. It will be available in the WhatsApp chat. However, make sure that your WhatsApp app is up-to-date to use this new feature. To do so, find WhatsApp in the Google Play Store and then tap Update. Similarly, if you are using an iPhone, go to the Apple App Store, then tap UPDATE. Once you have downloaded the latest update, here is how to search for your messages according to the date.

How to find WhatsApp messages by date feature Step 1: First of all, open your WhatsApp app and visit the chat window in which you want to search for a message from a specific date. Step 2: After that select the ‘Search’ option. Step 3: Now, you will see a calendar icon in the right corner of the search bar. Tap on it. Step 4: Choose the year and month you want to scroll back to find the message. Step 5: Simply tap on 'Jump to date' and you will be taken back to those specific messages from the selected date.

Apart from the search-by-date feature, WhatsApp also released a slew of features in the latest update. You will also find the drag-and-drop feature. This will let you drag any media including images, videos, and documents from other apps such as Safari, Photos, and Files on your phone and drop it on your WhatsApp chat window.

If you can't find these two new features in your WhatsApp, then you will have to wait as the roll out may well have been staggered.