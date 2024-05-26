Which Apple Magic keyboard works with your iPad: Find the perfect fit with these useful tips

Apple's range of Magic Keyboard accessories for iPads is ever-evolving, making it challenging to keep track of which model is compatible with your device. Thankfully, most iPad models do support a version of the Magic Keyboard; you just need to know which one suits your specific iPad. To make your decision easier, we've put together a comprehensive guide to help you identify the right Magic Keyboard for your iPad Pro, iPad Air, or base-model iPad.

iPad Magic Keyboard Compatibility Guide

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro:

iPad Pro 13-inch M4

iPad Pro 11-inch M4

Magic Keyboard:

iPad Air 13-inch M2

iPad Air 11-inch M2

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation)

iPad Air (4th and 5th generation)

Magic Keyboard Folio:

iPad (10th generation)

Distinguishing Between the Magic Keyboards

Apple's practice of reusing product names can add to the confusion when purchasing a new Magic Keyboard. Here's a breakdown to help you differentiate between the models:

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro: This model includes a function row at the top, allowing you to adjust controls such as volume and brightness directly from the keyboard.

Standard Magic Keyboard: This version lacks the function row, so the top row is comprised of number keys instead.

Identifying Your iPad Model

If you're unsure about your iPad's model, finding this information is straightforward:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPad.

2. Navigate to General.

3. Select About.

4. Look for the Model Name.

This section will provide the precise model information you need to match your iPad with the appropriate Magic Keyboard.

Additional Resources

If you still have doubts about which Magic Keyboard is the right fit for your iPad, Apple offers a detailed support document on their website. This resource includes further information and direct links to purchase each Magic Keyboard model.

With this guide, choosing the right Magic Keyboard for your iPad should be a seamless experience, ensuring you get the most out of your device's functionality and your keyboard's convenience.