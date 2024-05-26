 Which Apple Magic keyboard works with your iPad: Find the perfect fit with these useful tips | How-to
Home How To Which Apple Magic keyboard works with your iPad: Find the perfect fit with these useful tips

Which Apple Magic keyboard works with your iPad: Find the perfect fit with these useful tips

Navigating Apple’s evolving Magic Keyboard options can be tricky. Here we will help you identify the right Magic Keyboard for your specific iPad model.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 26 2024, 17:00 IST
Icon
Tech Roundup: Apple eyes blood pressure feature, Galaxy Ring to offer nutrition aid, more
image caption
1/5 Apple-Google AI Collaboration: Recent reports suggest that Apple and Google are discussing integrating Google's Gemini technology into iPhones. This collaboration could enhance generative AI features, potentially revolutionizing smartphone capabilities. (REUTERS)
Apple Magic Keyboard
2/5 Apple's Health Tech Advancements: Rumors abound about Apple's Watch Series 10 potentially featuring blood pressure monitoring. If realized, this would mark a significant milestone in wearable health technology, offering users a comprehensive health-tracking solution. (Apple)
Apple Magic Keyboard
3/5 Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Debut: Realme has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G, in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, it offers impressive camera capabilities and performance, setting new standards in its price segment. (Realme)
Apple Magic Keyboard
4/5 Meta's Strategy Against Misinformation: Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has unveiled a strategy to combat misinformation ahead of India's Lok Sabha elections. Through initiatives like the Elections Operations Centre, Meta aims to ensure transparency and integrity in the electoral process. (REUTERS)
Apple Magic Keyboard
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Ring's Potential Nutrition Features: Anticipation is high for Samsung's upcoming wearable, the Galaxy Ring, rumored to offer personalized nutrition tracking. Leveraging real-time health data and integration with Samsung's ecosystem, it could redefine how users manage their dietary habits. (Samsung)
Apple Magic Keyboard
icon View all Images
Find the perfect Magic Keyboard for your iPad with this easy compatibility guide and useful tips. (Unsplash)

Apple's range of Magic Keyboard accessories for iPads is ever-evolving, making it challenging to keep track of which model is compatible with your device. Thankfully, most iPad models do support a version of the Magic Keyboard; you just need to know which one suits your specific iPad. To make your decision easier, we've put together a comprehensive guide to help you identify the right Magic Keyboard for your iPad Pro, iPad Air, or base-model iPad.

iPad Magic Keyboard Compatibility Guide

  • Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro:
  • iPad Pro 13-inch M4
  • iPad Pro 11-inch M4
  • Magic Keyboard:
  • iPad Air 13-inch M2
  • iPad Air 11-inch M2
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation)
  • iPad Air (4th and 5th generation)

Also read: Asus Vivobook S15 review: Powerful AI laptop with good battery life and classy looks

Magic Keyboard Folio:

  • iPad (10th generation)

Distinguishing Between the Magic Keyboards

Apple's practice of reusing product names can add to the confusion when purchasing a new Magic Keyboard. Here's a breakdown to help you differentiate between the models:

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.
  • Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro: This model includes a function row at the top, allowing you to adjust controls such as volume and brightness directly from the keyboard. 
  • Standard Magic Keyboard: This version lacks the function row, so the top row is comprised of number keys instead.

Also read: 5 big things in AI that happened this week: Microsoft announced Copilot Plus AI features, China launched AI model, more

Identifying Your iPad Model

If you're unsure about your iPad's model, finding this information is straightforward:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPad.

2. Navigate to General.

3. Select About.

4. Look for the Model Name.

This section will provide the precise model information you need to match your iPad with the appropriate Magic Keyboard.

Additional Resources

If you still have doubts about which Magic Keyboard is the right fit for your iPad, Apple offers a detailed support document on their website. This resource includes further information and direct links to purchase each Magic Keyboard model.

Also read: Gemini AI Chatbot now lets you to play YouTube Music directly through voice commands: Here's how it works

With this guide, choosing the right Magic Keyboard for your iPad should be a seamless experience, ensuring you get the most out of your device's functionality and your keyboard's convenience.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 May, 17:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick get the name of any song, just hum and google assistant will identify it for you garena free fire redeem codes for may 25: grab your favorite outfits for free garena free fire max redeem codes for may 25: you can win diamond vouchers, rare bundles, more run two whatsapp accounts on your android smartphone; here is how google maps tips and tricks: use it without internet! here’s how to how to install the google play store on windows 11: a step-by-step guide internet tips and tricks: how to speed up phone internet: do this and bid your problems good bye bgmi redeem codes for august 26: how to get m416 glacier skin and amazing freebies how to pin a message, chat in telegram
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Release date, main characters and more unveiled - Here’s everything you need to know about

GTA 6: Release date, main characters and more unveiled - Here’s everything you need to know about
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced; First trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced, first trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision
GTA 6 release delayed to avoid Cyberpunk mishap, insider reveals Rockstar Games strategic move

GTA 6 release delayed to avoid Cyberpunk mishap, insider reveals Rockstar Games strategic move
GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro: Report
GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Review

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Review: Is it worth buying this smartphone at Rs. 26,999?
HMD Arrow to launch in India very soon: Here’s what to expect from the first ‘non-Nokia branded’ smartphone

HMD Arrow to launch in India very soon: Here’s what to expect from the first ‘non-Nokia branded’ smartphone
YouTube introduces branded QR codes and expands WNBA coverage

YouTube introduces branded QR codes and expands WNBA coverage
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets