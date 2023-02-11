Wordle 602 answer for February 11: Uncommon puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 602 answer for February 11: Saturday is here and it can be a bit hard to focus on Wordle today. And this lack of focus can be dangerous. It's not really that difficult to find a couple of letters in the first two attempts. The game is designed that way. The real uphill battle begins right after that. Because today's word sneakily contains a couple of less commonly used letters which people normally tend not to guess, making finding them out a tricky affair. If your streak is too high, it would be wise not to risk it. We offer you our Wordle hints and clues which will allow you to be more confident as you attempt to guess the answer. And if they don't suffice, scroll down for the solution too.

Wordle 602 hints for February 11

Today's word luckily does not contain any repeated letters. This is third straight puzzle in a row without a repeated letter. However, there are uncommon letters and an unusual letter arrangement. And probably the worst of them all, the word is itself is not very common. This can be a big problem while solving the puzzle. But to find the letters, you should definitely go for the letter elimination strategy.

Wordle 602 clues for February 11

Today's word begins with the letter D.

The word contains two vowels.

The word ends with the letter G.

One of the vowels is U.

The remaining vowel is E.

The final clue should have revealed the answer to you. Maybe take a moment to think about it, and you should have it. And if you're stuck on the last attempt and do not have the luxury of making guesses, then just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 602 answer for February 11

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is DEBUG. It means “to detect and remove defects or errors from”. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.