    Wordle 602 answer for February 11: Uncommon puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 602 answer for February 11: Uncommon puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 602 answer for February 11: Today's puzzle can be confusing. You need to check these Wordle hints, clues and solution to find your way towards the victory.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 11 2023, 09:05 IST
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Wordle
    View all Images
    Wordle 602 answer for February 11: Check Wordle hints, clues, solution to get an easy win this weekend. (AFP)

    Wordle 602 answer for February 11: Saturday is here and it can be a bit hard to focus on Wordle today. And this lack of focus can be dangerous. It's not really that difficult to find a couple of letters in the first two attempts. The game is designed that way. The real uphill battle begins right after that. Because today's word sneakily contains a couple of less commonly used letters which people normally tend not to guess, making finding them out a tricky affair. If your streak is too high, it would be wise not to risk it. We offer you our Wordle hints and clues which will allow you to be more confident as you attempt to guess the answer. And if they don't suffice, scroll down for the solution too.

    Wordle 602 hints for February 11

    Today's word luckily does not contain any repeated letters. This is third straight puzzle in a row without a repeated letter. However, there are uncommon letters and an unusual letter arrangement. And probably the worst of them all, the word is itself is not very common. This can be a big problem while solving the puzzle. But to find the letters, you should definitely go for the letter elimination strategy.

    Wordle 602 clues for February 11

    Today's word begins with the letter D.

    The word contains two vowels.

    The word ends with the letter G. 

    One of the vowels is U.

    The remaining vowel is E.

    The final clue should have revealed the answer to you. Maybe take a moment to think about it, and you should have it. And if you're stuck on the last attempt and do not have the luxury of making guesses, then just scroll down for the solution.

    Wordle 602 answer for February 11

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is DEBUG. It means “to detect and remove defects or errors from”. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 11 Feb, 08:53 IST
