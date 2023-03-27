Home How To Wordle 646 answer for March 27: Don't strain yourself! Check Wordle hints, clues here

Wordle 646 answer for March 27: Don't strain yourself! Check Wordle hints, clues here

Wordle 646 answer for March 27: The game is increasing the level of difficulty for its players today. However, don't strain yourself too much. Just check the Wordle 646 hints and clues here.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 27 2023, 06:18 IST
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 646 answer for March 27: Crack the answer with the hints and clues here. (Divya/HT Tech)

Wordle 646 answer for March 27. The more challenging the game is, the more satisfaction it gives you on winning it. However, the level of difficulty also adds pressure and strain on oneself for maintaining the winning streak. Getting the word right is tough. However, the first letter guessed by you can give you the subsequent correct letters to form the word. For the days when you need some help to get to the answer, we share Wordle hints and clues. And as always, if you are stuck on the last attempt, just scroll to the bottom to check the solution.

Wordle 646 hints for March 27

Today's word will leave you scratching your head for the answer. Though it does not have any repeating letters, the letters are tricky to guess. Even the word is uncommon. In order to crack the challenge you have to find out one letter which is not very frequently used in common five-letter words. Additionally, there is a high number of vowels used in today's word.

Wordle 646 clues for March 27

  1. Today's word begins with the letter G.
  2. The word contains three vowels in it.
  3. The word ends with a vowel- O.
  4. None of the letters repeat.
  5. The word refers to solid waste of sea birds.

Here are some of the best clues we could have offered. All you have to do now is find the three remaining letters and arrange them in the right order. But if you're still struggling with figuring out the right order, check the solution below.

Wordle 646 answer for March 27

Though it is difficult, do you want to give one more try to get to the answer? Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle. However, if you are left with a last attempt, check the answer below.

Today's five letter Wordle word is GUANO. It is a noun and means “the excrement (= solid waste) of sea birds and bats,” according to the Cambridge dictionary. We hope it was a fun challenge today!

First Published Date: 27 Mar, 06:17 IST

First Published Date: 27 Mar, 06:17 IST
