Wordle 651 answer for April 1: April Fools' puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 651 answer for April 1: Today's puzzle comes with a special April Fools' day twist. Solve it with these Wordle hints, clues and solution to know what it is.

By: HT TECH
Apr 01 2023
Wordle 651 answer for April 1: If Wordle has you confused, don’t worry. Check out our Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 651 answer for April 1: It's April 1 and it seems Wordle is all set to prank us today. Today's word will make you roll your eyes once you figure it out. If you feel stumped solving today's puzzle, then don't worry. While Wordle has picked out a straightforward puzzle for us today, solving it is deceptively tricky. And it is never fun when your favorite daily game becomes a source of frustration. So, if that is what your experience with it is today, then allow us to make it a little easier for you. Check these Wordle hints and clues which will offer a guide to solve the puzzle in a systematic way. And if that is not enough to help you find the word, you can always jump to the bottom to find the solution.

Wordle 651 hints for April 1

While there are no repeated letters in today's word, it doesn't mean that solving it is going to be an easy task. The word contains a couple of uncommon letters. And on top of that, the word itself is not a common one. In fact, if you do not know about it, the challenge level is going to increase multifold for you. As a solution, what you can do is, focus on letter elimination and by the time you have figured out all the letters, you should be able to form the word.

Wordle 651 clues for April 1

1. Today's word begins with the letter M.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter H.

4. The vowel in the word is A.

5. The word is often associated with the military

These were your clues. We believe the clues must have helped you reach close to the word. Just think about it for a moment and try to solve it. And if you are still confused, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 651 answer for April 1

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is MARCH. It means “to walk with regular and measured tread, as soldiers on parade”. It is also the third month of the year, which ended yesterday. We hope today's puzzle amused you. Make sure to come back again and check tomorrow's hints and clues.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 08:42 IST
