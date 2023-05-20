Home How To Wordle 700 answer for May 20: Major milestone! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 700 answer for May 20: Major milestone! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 700 answer for May 20: As the game reaches its 700th puzzle, you do not want to lose today. Check Wordle hints, clues and solution to find the secret word today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 20 2023, 07:29 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 700 answer for May 20: Don’t underestimate the milestone puzzle. Solve it easily using Wordle hints, clues and solution. (AP)

Wordle 700 answer for May 20: Finally, we have reached the big 700! Just in February, we celebrated the 600th puzzle of the game, and just a few months down the line, we have already reached another insane milestone. Those of you who have been playing the game since day one, have seen the entire journey of the game from being on an independent platform, then being bought by the New York Times and even getting its own Wordlebot. But while it's good to see your favorite game growing, you won't be in a celebratory mood unless you're able to solve today's puzzle. And while it is not that difficult, Wordle has not backed out from its usual trickery. So, check out our Wordle hints and clues to gain more knowledge about today's word. And if you're at your final attempt, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 700 hints for May 20

As mentioned above, the puzzle is not very difficult. It does not have any repeated letters, and neither does it have any uncommon letters. The letter arrangement of the word is also typically set. Finally, the word itself is a little uncommon but it is not an obscure word. We would recommend using popular consonants for the starting word.

Wordle 700 clues for May 20

1. Today's word begins with the letter F.

2. The word contains one vowel in it. 

3. The word ends with the letter K. 

4. The vowel in the word is A. 

5. This object stores water and keeps it at the temperature when it was filled.

We went overboard with that final clue, but why not. You need it today. Now that you're prepared, go and give the game your best effort. And if somehow you still are doubtful, scroll down to check the answer.

Wordle 700 answer for May 20

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is FLASK. It means, “a special container that keeps drinks hot or cold”. Make sure to come back again and check tomorrow's hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 May, 07:28 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets