Wordle 715 answer for June 5: Heart-breaker today! Check hints, solution before its too late

Wordle 715 answer for June 5: It is a very complex word today! Don’t rush to guess the solution, check these Wordle hints, clues and solution now, before you break your streak.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 05 2023, 07:14 IST
Wordle 715 answer for June 5: You can solve the puzzle without breaking your streak with these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (AP)

Sunday was a breeze as the word was easy enough to work out and that too in minimum attempts. Contrarily, Wordle 715 is going to test your skills and techniques today, as it is quite complex! In fact, if you are not careful, it can even be a heart-breaker! Your strategy should focus on vowel-embedded words. But, if you are on the verge of losing the game and want to save your streak, then check these hints and clues. If all seems to be lost, just scroll down to the end and check the solution.

Wordle 715 hints for June 5

As we mentioned earlier, today's Wordle solution is complex! One of the reasons is the repetition of letters that will make your task even more difficult. Not just that, there are chances that you may not be familiar with the word. In such a case, all you need is a vowel-enriched words strategy, and the use of the elimination trick to reach your desired solution.

Wordle 715 clues for June 5

1. Today's word begins with the letter E.

2. The word contains three vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter I.

4. One of the vowels in the word is U.

5. BIGGEST Hint: It is related to boredom

These were your clues. We believe they will help in solving the puzzle. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 715 answer for June 5

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is ENNUI. Derived from French, it refers to a feeling of dissatisfaction, or boredom.

Come back again tomorrow to get more clues and new strategies for the Wordle puzzle.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 07:14 IST
