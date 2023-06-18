Wordle 729 answer for June 18: Risk ahead! So, just check these hints and clues

Wordle 729 answer for June 18: It is Sunday, but Wordle does not want you to relax. It has rolled out a tough nut to crack today and you will need to be very careful about how you proceed. So, you better bring your best tricks and techniques into play to solve this puzzle. To help you, our Wordle hints and clues are planned in a manner that will help you to guess the word on your own and save your streak at the same time. In the "hints" section, you will discover information about the word's strategy and the recommended starting point. On the other hand, the "clues" section provides precise information directly applicable to the puzzle's solution. After these, if you encounter any difficulty, the answer is provided at the bottom. Just keep scrolling.

Wordle 729 hints for June 18

Today's Wordle takes a complex turn as it is an adverb that may make it difficult to guess. Another risk is that the word comes with repeated letters. So, without further ado, here are the clues that will serve you by providing precise information pertaining to the solution.

Wordle 729 clues for June 18

Today's word begins with the letter S. The word contains zero vowels in it! The word ends with the letter Y. There is the repetition of a letter. BIGGEST Hint: the opposite of boldly.

That's all! The last hint was pretty close to the answer! We believe they are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 729 answer for June 18

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your final opportunity to turn away and keep the challenge alive.

The word you've been searching for is SHYLY, which refers to the manner in which someone behaves or acts when they are being timid or shy. Hope the puzzle didn't cause too much trouble for you. Come back again tomorrow to solve a new puzzle, more clues, and new strategies.