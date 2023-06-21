Wordle 732 answer for June 21: Consistency is the key! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 732 answer for June 21: Most veteran players have their own strategy to approach the puzzles and solve them. And some of them are really ridiculous. Some players have spent hours trying to find out a starting word based on the previous Wordle answers. So, they added the words to an algorithm and found out the word 'Crane' contains letters that have been used in Wordle the most number of times. So, if you use this starting word, there is a very high chance that you will end up with at least one yellow or green letter. And while that is a solid advice, often that is not enough. That's why we have brought these Wordle hints and clues to help you gain real insights about the word before you solve the puzzle. And if even that feels less, then scroll straight to the bottom for the solution too.

Wordle 732 hints for June 21

Today's word is pretty straightforward. There are no repeated letters, no uncommon letters and the word itself is familiar. So, solving it should be easy. But to make it more efficient, you should use the above-mentioned starting word. And let us check the clues to get more information about the word.

Wordle 732 clues for June 21

1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel in the word is A.

5. The word is the name of a migratory bird.

Honestly, these clues have all but revealed the word. Take the information and go solve the puzzle in a maximum of 2-3 attempts. But for those of you who are stuck in the last attempt, scroll down for the answer.

Wordle 732 answer for June 21

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is CRANE. It is “a large machine with a long metal arm that is used for moving or lifting heavy objects”. Don't forget to come back tomorrow for hints and clues regarding the weekend puzzle.