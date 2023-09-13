Wordle 816 answer for September 13: Keep clarity! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 816 answer for September 13: As the journey towards the puzzle number 1000 continues, it is important to not lose the all-important winning streak. But the games have been getting trickier in nature and more and more players are falling for them. Usually, when a player gets stuck and cannot think of the next move, they make a random guess to see if something happens out of luck. But it is a very inefficient way of solving puzzles and does more harm than help. So, next time you find yourself stuck, just check these Wordle hints and clues to know how to move forward. And as always, if that's not enough, you can always scroll to the bottom to check the solution.

Wordle 816 hints for September 13

As already stated the word is easy and known by almost everyone, it has already eased your burden. Try to get the correct letters in the first few attempts and then rearrange them to turn all the letter boxes green. You can also get help from the below-mentioned clues to crack the Wordle 816 challenge now.

Wordle 816 clues for September 13

1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter R.

4. One of the vowels in the word is A.

5. The remaining vowel is E.

We hope these Wordle 816 hints and clues can reduce the level of difficulty for you. However, if not, you can check the answer here too. Check it out below.

Wordle 816 answer for September 13

As the word is easy, don't lose hope and give it another try! However, if you are left with the last couple of attempts, and have no clue what the word can be, then check the answer below:

The Wordle 816 answer is CLEAR. The word means, “easy to see, hear or understand” as per Oxford Languages.

Go win the game!