Wordle 817 answer for September 14: Obscure puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 817 answer for September 14: After a week of average puzzles, today's Wordle might feel difficult. We will even admit that it is trickier than most puzzles we have seen recently. And it is never fun when your favorite daily game becomes a source of frustration. So, if that is what your experience with it is today, then allow us to make it a little easier for you. Check these Wordle hints and clues which will offer a guide to solve the puzzle in a systematic way. And if that is not enough to help you find the word, you can always jump to the bottom to find the solution.

Wordle 817 hints for September 14

The word contains one set of repeated letters. It also contains a couple of uncommon letters. And on top of that, the word itself is not a common one. In fact, if you do not know about it, the challenge level is going to increase multifold for you. As a solution, what you can do is, focus on letter elimination and by the time you have figured out all the letters, you should be able to form the word.

Wordle 817 clues for September 14

1. Today's word begins with the letter R.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter N.

4. One of the vowels is A.

5. The remaining vowel is O.

These were your clues. We believe the clues must have helped you reach close to the word. Just think about it for a moment and try to solve it. And if you are still confused, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 817 answer for September 14

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is RAYON. It means “any of a group of smooth textile fibers made from regenerated cellulose by extrusion through minute holes”. Make sure to come back again and check tomorrow's hints and clues.