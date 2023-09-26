Wordle 829 Answer for September 26: Erase all doubt! Just check these hints, clues here

Wordle 829 Answer for September 26: The people behind Wordle have been pretty generous this week as Monday's solution was fairly easy, and today's answer is the same. All you need to do is guess the 5-letter word to keep your winning streak intact. Although the solution is simple, players do not have access to any hints or clues and must use their vocabulary (and keep a Thesaurus and dictionary handy) to get the correct answer. Playing the guessing game here is risky as you only have a limited number of tries to do so. If you're stuck in today's Wordle 829, check hints, and clues here.

Also, check out the answer at the very end.

Wordle 829 hints for September 26

Before we dive into the list of hints for today's word, you can know that today's Wordle word does contain repeated letters, which means there is one less letter for you to guess! Moreover, the letters are fairly common and are arranged in an easy manner. However, you still need to be calm while solving the puzzle, to get it right in one go. Check today's Wordle 829 clues below to get to the answer.

Wordle 829 clues today

1. Today's Wordle word has two vowels.

2. The Wordle word begins with the letter L.

3. The word ends with the letter L.

4. Now you already know the repeated letters!

5. MASTER HINT: It is used as a synonym for ‘faithful'.

These hints should be more than enough to reveal the answer! However, if today's Wordle 829 still has you scratching your head, then scroll down to find the answer to today's puzzle below.

Wordle 829 Answer for September 26

WARNING! Are you sure you want to know the answer? If you are still playing Wordle and have more than 2 attempts left, then don't read further. But, if you are in search of the answer for today's Wordle 829, then it is right here!

The Wordle 829 answer is 'LOYAL' which is an adjective that refers to, "giving or showing firm and constant support or allegiance to a person or institution," according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.