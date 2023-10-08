Wordle 841 answer for October 8: Never worry! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 841 answer for October 8: The beginning of October has been great for Wordle players. In the last seven days, there has not been any puzzle which was particularly challenging or a streak-breaker. Is it that the game itself has become easier or is it the silence before the storm? We might not know the answer to that question yet, but what we do know is that today the word is another easy one which should not cause you much trouble, as long as you don't make any unnecessary guesswork. And that's why you must check these Wordle hints and clues to prepare your ground strategy for the game. And if you need more assistance, just scroll to the bottom and check the solutions.

Wordle 841 hints for October 8

As mentioned above, today's word is also an easy one. Wordle gods have really been kind to us this week. The word today has no repeated letters or weird letter arrangements. It does have a single uncommon letter in it but even that should not be much of a problem to figure out. For the starting word today, you should go for a vowel-heavy word as we believe that will give you the best advantage in the puzzle.

Wordle 841 clues for October 8

1. Today's word begins with the letter B.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel is I.

5. The word is used when you watch TV for long duration.

And here you get the clues for today's five letter words. You have been given two of the five letters. Just think about it for a second and you should have the word. But if you're still confused, just check the answer below.

Wordle 841 answer for October 8

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is BINGE. It means “a period of eating or drinking too much”. Hope you were able to defeat this challenging puzzle. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

