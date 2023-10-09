Icon
Wordle 842 answer for October 9: Get the answer right! Just check these hints, clues here

Wordle 842 answer for October 9: Today’s puzzle is easier than most days. To turn all the boxes green without breaking your winning streak, check Wordle hints, clues and answer here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 09 2023, 06:50 IST
Wordle 842 answer for October 9: Solve the puzzle quickly with these Wordle hints, clues and answer. (REUTERS)
Wordle 842 answer for October 9: Monday's puzzle left you scratching your head? Don't fret! We've got your back. Wordle 842 has a relatively simple answer and you have a strong chance of guessing the 5-letter word correctly in the first few tries. However, it is still a gamble and without any hints and clues, it can result in you breaking your winning streak in Wordle. Even a small mistake can cost you the game and with just six attempts, there is not enough space to take risks. Therefore, if you're in a fix, then check out these Wordle hints, and clues to guess the answer correctly. And if you're in the last attempt and need the word, just scroll to the bottom for the answer.

Wordle 842 hints for October 9

The Wordle solution becomes challenging if there is a repetition of letters, and that is the case with Monday's puzzle. Guessing the repeated letter can be paramount to victory. The word today is very common and we are sure that even with just three to four letters, you will be able to solve the puzzle.

Wordle 842 clues for October 9

1. Today's word starts with the letter T.

2. The word contains just one vowel.

3. The word ends with the letter H.

4. There is a repetition of letters.

5. BIGGEST HINT: It is the opposite of a lie!

Those are your clues. You have been given two out of the five letters, and the last hint surely gave away the answer. Just think about it for a second and you should have the word. But if you're still confused, just check the answer below.

Wordle 842 answer for October 9

Wait! Today's game is easy, you can crack it on your own. Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

Today's 5-letter Wordle word is TRUTH. It refers to “the state or quality of being true”, according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on winning the Wordle challenge! Check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues and answer.

