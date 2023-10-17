Wordle 850 answer for October 17: No child’s play! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 850 answer for October 17: While we have normalized the rules and stipulations of the game, for an outsider who has never played this game, it would be a bizarre concept. You have to guess the right 5-letter word in six attempts, without any clues or hints. But this is what we do day after day, so no matter how tough today's puzzle is, there is no need to be stressed. All Wordle puzzles are based on the same formula and if you are stuck, you only need to check these Wordle hints and clues to get started again. And as always, you can scroll to the bottom for the solution, too.

Wordle 850 hints for October 17

As already stated, today's 5-letter Wordle word is an easy one which simply means that it is a commonly used word. However, figuring out the letters of the words is a challenge. You may find a few letters of the word with your first couple of guesses, but arranging them to get the correct answer is also a bit difficult. There is a repeated letter which makes the task difficult.

Wordle 850 clues for October 17

1. Today's word begins with the letter A.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. The remaining vowel is U.

5. The word describes those who are above the age of 18, generally.

Here are some of the best clues we can provide. Now all you have to do is think in line with the clues and hints mentioned above. However, if for any reason you fail or struggle to find today's Wordle answer then check it below.

Wordle 850 answer for October 17

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is ADULT. It means “a person or an animal that is fully grown”. Hope you were able to beat the puzzle and keep your streak going. Do return tomorrow for more hints and clues.

