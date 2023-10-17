Icon
Home How To Wordle 850 answer for October 17: No child’s play! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 850 answer for October 17: No child’s play! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 850 answer for October 17: This word is designed to trick you into losing your streak. Solve it efficiently using these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 17 2023, 07:02 IST
Icon
Wordle 323 answer: Check today's Wordle hints here to get the solution in very few attempts
Wordle 850
1/8 Wordle 323 answer for May 8: Don't just make blind guesses to get the Wordle answer as you may run out of attempts. Check out today's Wordle clues and hints here to solve the puzzle. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/8 Wordle 323 hints and clues: Today’s Wordle word begins with C.
Wordle 850
3/8 Wordle 323 hints and clues: The 5 letter word ends with Y. (Priya/HT Tech)
Wordle 850
4/8 Wordle 323 hints and clues: Today's word of the day has only one vowel. (HT Tech)
image caption
5/8 Wordle 323 hints and clues: The vowel present in the Wordle word is A. (HT Tech)
image caption
6/8 Wordle 323 biggest clue: The double consonant in the Wordle word of the day is N. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
7/8 And give it a try with the help of the above mentioned clues and hints. We are sure you will get it with ease. However, if there is still some doubt, scroll down for the answer. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
8/8 Wordle 323 answer for May 8: Today’s 5 letter Wordle word of the day is CANNY. (HT Tech)
Wordle 850
icon View all Images
Wordle 850 answer for October 17: Don’t fall for today’s word. It comes with layers of trickery. Get to your solution using these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (REUTERS)

Wordle 850 answer for October 17: While we have normalized the rules and stipulations of the game, for an outsider who has never played this game, it would be a bizarre concept. You have to guess the right 5-letter word in six attempts, without any clues or hints. But this is what we do day after day, so no matter how tough today's puzzle is, there is no need to be stressed. All Wordle puzzles are based on the same formula and if you are stuck, you only need to check these Wordle hints and clues to get started again. And as always, you can scroll to the bottom for the solution, too.

Wordle 850 hints for October 17

As already stated, today's 5-letter Wordle word is an easy one which simply means that it is a commonly used word. However, figuring out the letters of the words is a challenge. You may find a few letters of the word with your first couple of guesses, but arranging them to get the correct answer is also a bit difficult. There is a repeated letter which makes the task difficult.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Wordle 850 clues for October 17

1. Today's word begins with the letter A.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. The remaining vowel is U.

5. The word describes those who are above the age of 18, generally.

Here are some of the best clues we can provide. Now all you have to do is think in line with the clues and hints mentioned above. However, if for any reason you fail or struggle to find today's Wordle answer then check it below.

Wordle 850 answer for October 17

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is ADULT. It means “a person or an animal that is fully grown”. Hope you were able to beat the puzzle and keep your streak going. Do return tomorrow for more hints and clues.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 07:02 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 5 update pointing to GTA 6 release? Check where desperate fans are looking for new signs
Game developers
Stop the schadenfreude over bloated tech layoffs
Minecraft 3D sandbox game
300-million mark! Minecraft adds to record as best-selling game ever
Roblox
When a man used Roblox game for a horrific crime; protect your child, here are 5 tips
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Forget leaks, just check out what this analyst said
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon