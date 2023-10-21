Wordle 854 answer for October 21: Walk towards victory! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 854 answer for October 21: Today, many of you may even find up to 3 letters within the first two attempts. And, to the casual players of the game, it might appear that today's puzzle is easier than the other days. However, the veterans would know that this means trouble. Yes, we have another high-variable word to guess today. For the unaware, high-variable words are those where even after finding 3-4 letters in their right position, you can find at least three words that can be formed. For example, if you were able to guess _OUND in a word, you could be in a fix as the word can be either hound, sound, found, mound, etc. Since there are not enough attempts to guess it, the variability of the word can cause you to lose out. However, this is where our Wordle hints and clues come in handy. We give you enough information to eliminate the confusion. And if that does not feel enough, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 854 hints for October 21

Today's word will be a bit difficult for you because of its letter arrangement. The word uses a unique pattern which can be difficult to guess. The letters themselves are common so it will not take you long to get the clues. And there are no repeated letters either. For your starting word, just go with popular consonants.

Wordle 854 clues for October 21

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter K.

4. The vowel in the word is I.

5. The word has no repeated letters.

Those were the clues for you today. We believe these should be enough for you to guess it easily. But if you're still unsure, then simply scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 854 answer for October 21

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SMIRK. It means “ a smile that shows a smug, condescending, or self-satisfied attitude”. Hope you were able to guess the word. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

