Wordle 859 answer for October 26: Obscure word alert! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 859 answer for October 26: Obscure word alert! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 859 answer for October 26: Today’s puzzle has a strangely obscure word that might force you to pick up a dictionary. Solve it using these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 26 2023, 07:17 IST
Wordle 859 answer for October 26: Don’t just use mindless guesses, learn how to effectively solve the puzzle. All you need is to go through these hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)
Wordle 859 answer for October 26: Don't just use mindless guesses, learn how to effectively solve the puzzle. All you need is to go through these hints, clues and solution.

Wordle 859 answer for October 26: There are many ways to solve a Wordle puzzle. You can find a couple of clues and then in every subsequent guess, use the same letters in the right position till you come across the word. Or, you could focus on eliminating letters with your guesses and finding the clues in the process. At that point, you can just unjumble the letters and find the word. But, how do you find a word that you don't even know yourself? Today's puzzle might pose that question to you. And of course, the answer is that by using these Wordle hints and clues. And if you need more assistance, then you can just scroll to the bottom and check the solution too.

Wordle 859 hints for October 26

There are no repeated letters, but even if there were, it would not be your biggest concern. The main problem today is that the word is obscure, meaning if you don't know it, solving will be tricky. We believe you should use the letter elimination strategy to find the clues. And if you are still having difficulty arranging them in the right order, just check the clues below.

Wordle 859 clues for October 26

1. Today's word begins with the letter P.

2. The word contains three vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. Another vowel in the word is I.

5. The remaining vowel is U.

These were your clues. Now go on and give the game your best attempt. If you took a good look at the clues, you might not even need the letter elimination technique. And if you are stuck at the last attempt, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 859 answer for October 26

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is PIQUE. It means “to excite or arouse especially by a provocation, challenge, or rebuff”. Hope you had fun solving this puzzle and learned something new from it. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 07:17 IST
