Wordle 863 answer for October 30: Escape Monday blues! Check these hints and clues

Wordle 863 answer for October 30: Escape Monday blues! Check these hints and clues

Wordle 863 answer for October 30: Don't wait till the last attempt and ruin your winning streak! Check out these Wordle hints and clues now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 30 2023, 21:43 IST
Wordle
Wordle 863 answer for October 30: Solve the puzzle without losing your streak with these Wordle hints, and clues.
Wordle
Wordle 863 answer for October 30: Solve the puzzle without losing your streak with these Wordle hints, and clues. (Unsplash)

Wordle 863 answer for October 30: After offering relatively easy answers in the last few days such as PHONY, MASON, and NOBLE, the developers of Wordle have gone all in today by providing an extremely tricky puzzle! So, if you've been looking for a trouble-free experience to overcome the Monday blues, then sadly it won't be the case as today's Wordle 863 answer is a real head-scratcher. To ensure the winning streak, you can easily access check Wordle hints and clues. It will help you gain a deeper understanding of the words and make a strategy before haphazardly beginning your Wordle.

And if you have already been through the game halfway and cannot guess the right word, then you can simply scroll down to the bottom and find the solution.

Wordle 863 hints for October 30

This Monday puzzle does not contain any repeated letters but it does feature more than one vowel. The letters are common, therefore it is possible to get the maximum number of letters correct in the first few attempts. Beginning the puzzle with vowel-rich words followed by the elimination strategy will work for you. However, if you're still facing difficulties, then check out the hints, and clues below.

Wordle 863 clues for October 30

1. Today's word begins with the letter G.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter L.

4. There is no repetition of any letter.

4. BIGGEST Hint: Its synonyms include cup and chalice.

That's all! The last hint was pretty close to the answer! We believe they are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still confused, scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 863 answer for October 30

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your final opportunity to turn away and keep the challenge alive.

The word you've been searching for is GRAIL, which refers to “the cup believed to have been used by Jesus Christ at the meal before his death”, according to the Cambridge Dictionary.

Congratulations on not breaking your winning streak! Come back again tomorrow to solve a new puzzle, more clues, and new strategies.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 21:43 IST
