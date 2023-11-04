Wordle 868 answer for November 4: Insane puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 868 answer for November 4: We have entered the Saturday territory and the game has handed us a tricky puzzle to solve. And you have to be careful if you do not want to lose your carefully crafted streak. And that is why you need to follow our Wordle hints and clues. As you can see, the next two sections are divided into hints and clues for today's word. The ‘hints section' will reveal information around the word but without going into specifics. Here you will know more about the strategy for finding the word and the recommended starting word. In clues, you will find specific information related to today's word that can be directly used in the puzzle. Finally, at the bottom, we have the answer for anyone who is stuck and does not know how to continue from there. So, read on to ensure your streak stays alive.

Wordle 868 hints for November 4

Today's word has some elements of relief for you. First, it does carry a repeated letter within it. Second, the word itself is pretty common and players should not have trouble identifying it once all the clues are found. But it does contain two uncommon letters, which is the main challenge in solving the puzzle.

Wordle 868 clues for November 4

1. Today's word begins with the letter M.

2. The word contains three vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter A.

4. Another vowel is I.

5. The final vowel is a repeated letter.

That's it. Those were your clues. Carefully read through them and you should have enough information to beat the game without a hassle. And if you're searching for a solution, just scroll down.

Wordle 868 answer for November 4

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is MANIA. It means “excitement manifested by mental and physical hyperactivity”. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more assistance.