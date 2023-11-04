Icon
Home How To Wordle 868 answer for November 4: Insane puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 868 answer for November 4: Insane puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 868 answer for October 29: This word is designed to trick you into losing your streak. Solve it efficiently using these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 04 2023, 19:36 IST
Icon
Wordle
Wordle 868 answer for November 4: Don’t fall for today’s word. It comes with layers of trickery. Get to your solution using these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)
Wordle
Wordle 868 answer for November 4: Don’t fall for today’s word. It comes with layers of trickery. Get to your solution using these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 868 answer for November 4: We have entered the Saturday territory and the game has handed us a tricky puzzle to solve. And you have to be careful if you do not want to lose your carefully crafted streak. And that is why you need to follow our Wordle hints and clues. As you can see, the next two sections are divided into hints and clues for today's word. The ‘hints section' will reveal information around the word but without going into specifics. Here you will know more about the strategy for finding the word and the recommended starting word. In clues, you will find specific information related to today's word that can be directly used in the puzzle. Finally, at the bottom, we have the answer for anyone who is stuck and does not know how to continue from there. So, read on to ensure your streak stays alive.

Wordle 868 hints for November 4

Today's word has some elements of relief for you. First, it does carry a repeated letter within it. Second, the word itself is pretty common and players should not have trouble identifying it once all the clues are found. But it does contain two uncommon letters, which is the main challenge in solving the puzzle.

Wordle 868 clues for November 4

1. Today's word begins with the letter M.

2. The word contains three vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter A.

4. Another vowel is I.

5. The final vowel is a repeated letter.

That's it. Those were your clues. Carefully read through them and you should have enough information to beat the game without a hassle. And if you're searching for a solution, just scroll down.

Wordle 868 answer for November 4

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is MANIA. It means “excitement manifested by mental and physical hyperactivity”. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more assistance.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Nov, 19:35 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Mauga
Overwatch 2 introduces new hero Mauga: Know his abilities, and how to try him out
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: 5 groundbreaking features seen in leaked footage
Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From police recognition to fences, features it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2
Apple Arcade to include 8 new games such as Knotwords +, Football Manager 2024 Touch, and more. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Apple Arcade brings 8 games! Football Manager 2024 Touch to Sonic Dream Team, check all that’s new
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon