Wordle 879 answer for November 15: An important puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 879 answer for November 15: While the difficulty level of Wordle still has not increased much, today's puzzle is going to be very interesting for players to solve. This is a puzzle you cannot afford to get wrong. Humanity depends on it. Confused? Don't be. Once you get to the word, you'll understand what we mean. For now, you need to focus on solving it. If you're struggling, you can simply take a look at these Wordle hints and clues that give you an advantage even before you begin the puzzle. And if you've already begun and need the solution, then you can just scroll to the bottom.

Wordle 879 hints for November 15

The best part about today's puzzle is that there are no repeated letters. On top of that, the word itself is a pretty common one and once you get all the clues, it should not be hard for you to unscramble them and get to the word. Just be aware that the word has three consonants. So, we will recommend you use a consonant-heavy word to start the game.

Wordle 879 clues for November 15

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. The vowel in the word is I.

5. The word has no repeated letters.

We have given you plenty of clues to get to the word easily. Just think for a minute, and you should have it. And if you're sitting on the last attempt and cannot afford any mistakes, then just scroll down for the answer.

Wordle 879 answer for November 15

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SIGHT. It means “the power or faculty of seeing”. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.