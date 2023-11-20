Wordle 884 answer for November 20: No Monday blues! Check hints, clues here

Wordle 884 answer for November 20: The first day of the week brings Monday blues with it, and it can be even more troublesome if the Wordle solution for the day is difficult. However, this isn't the case today, November 20. The answer to Wordle 884 is relatively simple and is often spoken in everyday conversations. It is important to note that Wordle players have only a limited number of tries to guess the answer correctly, and if they don't, it can break their winning streak. If you're stuck and cannot figure out the Wordle 884 answer, then check out these hints and clues. And if you're here for the answer, then scroll down to the bottom to find it.

Wordle 884 hints for November 20

Today's Wordle is a simple affair! If you are planning to begin the puzzle with vowel-rich words such as AUDIO, EQUIP, QUIET, and more, then you are on the right path. Furthermore, the word contains no rare letters, making it easier for you to guess with minimal attempts. However, don't waste your attempts if you ever feel completely stumped.

Wordle 884 clues for November 20

1. The word contains just one vowel.

2. The word ends with the letter Y.

3. The word begins with C.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. BIGGEST HINT: It is related to confectionery.

With the final hint, the Wordle 884 answer has almost been revealed. So, go ahead and give it a try. However, if you're still stuck and on your last attempt, then scroll down to find the solution to today's puzzle.

Wordle 884 answer for November 20

SPOILER ALERT! Only read further if you are looking for the answer to today's Wordle. This is your last chance if you are still trying to solve the puzzle on your own.

Today's word is CANDY. It is a noun and refers to “a sweet food made from sugar or chocolate”, according to the Oxford Languages.

Congratulations on keeping your winning streak in Wordle intact! Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.