Icon
Home How To Wordle 884 answer for November 20: No Monday blues! Check hints, clues here

Wordle 884 answer for November 20: No Monday blues! Check hints, clues here

Wordle 884 answer for November 20: Has today’s Wordle solution left you scratching your head? Don’t fret! Check these Wordle hints, clues, and solution to solve it quickly.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2023, 19:24 IST
Icon
Wordle
Wordle 884 answer for November 20: Today’s puzzle is relatively simple! (HT Tech)
Wordle
Wordle 884 answer for November 20: Today’s puzzle is relatively simple! (HT Tech)

Wordle 884 answer for November 20: The first day of the week brings Monday blues with it, and it can be even more troublesome if the Wordle solution for the day is difficult. However, this isn't the case today, November 20. The answer to Wordle 884 is relatively simple and is often spoken in everyday conversations. It is important to note that Wordle players have only a limited number of tries to guess the answer correctly, and if they don't, it can break their winning streak. If you're stuck and cannot figure out the Wordle 884 answer, then check out these hints and clues. And if you're here for the answer, then scroll down to the bottom to find it.

Wordle 884 hints for November 20

Today's Wordle is a simple affair! If you are planning to begin the puzzle with vowel-rich words such as AUDIO, EQUIP, QUIET, and more, then you are on the right path. Furthermore, the word contains no rare letters, making it easier for you to guess with minimal attempts. However, don't waste your attempts if you ever feel completely stumped.

Wordle 884 clues for November 20

1. The word contains just one vowel.

2. The word ends with the letter Y.

3. The word begins with C.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. BIGGEST HINT: It is related to confectionery.

With the final hint, the Wordle 884 answer has almost been revealed. So, go ahead and give it a try. However, if you're still stuck and on your last attempt, then scroll down to find the solution to today's puzzle.

Wordle 884 answer for November 20

SPOILER ALERT! Only read further if you are looking for the answer to today's Wordle. This is your last chance if you are still trying to solve the puzzle on your own.

Today's word is CANDY. It is a noun and refers to “a sweet food made from sugar or chocolate”, according to the Oxford Languages.

Congratulations on keeping your winning streak in Wordle intact! Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 19:24 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record
Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon