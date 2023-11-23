Icon
Wordle 887 answer for November 23: Royal puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 887 answer for November 23: Royal puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 887 answer for November 23: Don't panic! You can dodge the difficulty with the help of the Wordle hints and clues mentioned here. You can know the solution too.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 23 2023, 19:54 IST
Wordle
Wordle 887 answer for November 23: Solve today's Wordle challenge with the help of the hints and clues given here. (Priya/HT Tech)
Wordle
Wordle 887 answer for November 23: Solve today's Wordle challenge with the help of the hints and clues given here. (Priya/HT Tech)

Wordle 887 answer for November 23: While we have normalized the rules and stipulations of the game, for an outsider who has never played this game, it would be a really strange concept. You have to guess the right 5-letter word in six attempts, without any clues or hints. But this is what we do day after day, so no matter how tough today's puzzle is, there is no need to be stressed. All Wordle puzzles are based on the same formula and if you are stuck, you only need to check these Wordle hints and clues to get started again. And as always, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solution, too.

Wordle 887 hints for November 23

As already stated, today's 5-letter Wordle word is an easy one which simply means that it is a commonly used word. However, figuring out the letters of the words is a challenge. You may find a few letters of the word with your first couple of guesses, but arranging them to get the correct answer is also a bit difficult. There is a repeated letter which makes the task difficult.

Wordle 887 clues for November 23

1. Today's word begins with the letter Q.

2. The word contains three vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter N.

4. One of the vowels is E.

5. The word has a repeated letter.

Here are some of the best clues we can provide. Now all you have to do is think in line with the clues and hints mentioned above. However, if for any reason you fail or struggle to find today's Wordle answer then check it below.

Wordle 887 answer for November 23

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is QUEEN. The word means “a female sovereign who is the official ruler or head of state”. Hope you were able to beat the puzzle and keep your streak going. Do return tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 23 Nov, 19:53 IST
