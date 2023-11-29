Icon
Home How To Wordle 893 answer for November 29: Unclutter your mind! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 893 answer for November 29: Unclutter your mind! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 893 answer for November 29: Solving today’s puzzle depends on just one letter. And if you’re struggling to find it, use these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 29 2023, 19:46 IST
Icon
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Wordle
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Wordle
icon View all Images
Wordle 893 answer for November 29: Today’s puzzle is like a game of chess. It’s all about the strategy. Figure it out with these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 893 answer for November 29: Usually a tough puzzle would include repeated letters or unfamiliar words. These are the words that generally record the highest failed attempts. However, today, the game has thrown us another curve ball. The word today lacks either of these two tricks and instead does something completely unconventional. And depending on your strategy, the puzzle can be really easy or very difficult for you. If you're confused and not sure what your next step should be, then just check these Wordle hints and clues. And if you're on the last attempt and need the solution, then just go to the end to check it.

Wordle 893 hints for November 29

As mentioned above, the word does contain a repeated letter. The word itself is very common and we are sure you have used it at least once. The word instead relies on a very uncommon letter that most people do not use since it appears so scarcely. And especially if you play a letter elimination strategy, it will be hard for you to figure out the letter. But don't worry, just scroll down and check our clues in case you feel stuck.

Wordle 893 clues for November 29

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter I.

4. The remaining vowel in the word U.

5. The repeated letter has already been mentioned.

Those are your clues. You have been given three out of the five letters. Just think about it for a second and you should have the word. But if you're still confused, just check the answer below.

Wordle 893 answer for November 29

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SUSHI. It is “a type of Japanese food consisting of squares or balls of cold boiled rice, with small pieces of other food, especially raw fish, on top or rolled inside”. We hope you were able to overcome this difficult obstacle. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Nov, 19:45 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 map size sparks heated debate among fans; Is it too big or just right?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game
GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon