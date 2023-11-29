Wordle 893 answer for November 29: Unclutter your mind! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 893 answer for November 29: Usually a tough puzzle would include repeated letters or unfamiliar words. These are the words that generally record the highest failed attempts. However, today, the game has thrown us another curve ball. The word today lacks either of these two tricks and instead does something completely unconventional. And depending on your strategy, the puzzle can be really easy or very difficult for you. If you're confused and not sure what your next step should be, then just check these Wordle hints and clues. And if you're on the last attempt and need the solution, then just go to the end to check it.

Wordle 893 hints for November 29

As mentioned above, the word does contain a repeated letter. The word itself is very common and we are sure you have used it at least once. The word instead relies on a very uncommon letter that most people do not use since it appears so scarcely. And especially if you play a letter elimination strategy, it will be hard for you to figure out the letter. But don't worry, just scroll down and check our clues in case you feel stuck.

Wordle 893 clues for November 29

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter I.

4. The remaining vowel in the word U.

5. The repeated letter has already been mentioned.

Those are your clues. You have been given three out of the five letters. Just think about it for a second and you should have the word. But if you're still confused, just check the answer below.

Wordle 893 answer for November 29

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SUSHI. It is “a type of Japanese food consisting of squares or balls of cold boiled rice, with small pieces of other food, especially raw fish, on top or rolled inside”. We hope you were able to overcome this difficult obstacle. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.