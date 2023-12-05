Icon
Wordle 899 answer for December 5: Reaching a big number! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 899 answer for December 5: Reaching a big number! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 899 answer for December 5: Incidentally, today’s puzzle is not very difficult. But if you’re stuck on an attempt, it’s a good idea to check these Wordle hints, clues, and solution and secure your win.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 05 2023, 18:32 IST
Wordle
Wordle 899 answer for December 5: Use these Wordle hints, clues, and solutions to add an extra day to your winning streak.
Wordle
Wordle 899 answer for December 5: Use these Wordle hints, clues, and solutions to add an extra day to your winning streak. (HT Tech)

Wordle 899 answer for December 5: It's the last puzzle before Wordle hits 900. But it's no reason to celebrate. Wordle has been increasing its difficulty these days and today's puzzle continues the tradition. Today's word is quite a difficult proposition that will require an intense head-scratching session to figure out. Today's puzzle falls into the category of dangerous words that are so difficult that they pose a serious threat to your winning streak. Many veteran Wordle players have accumulated significantly large streaks. In fact, a triple-digit streak is a common sight among active players. Losing this streak is not even an option if you wish to rank among the top players. So, if you feel stuck or confused, check these Wordle hints and clues before making another guess. You can scroll down to see the solution too, if the clues are not sufficient.

Wordle 899 hints for December 5

Today's word comes without the classic double-letter situation. And to make matters worse there are at least 2 uncommon letters in the word as well. Thankfully, the word itself is common and we believe that even with four letters, you might be able to guess the right word. So, your game is entirely dependent on finding out the double letter. We recommend using a consonant-heavy starting word.

Wordle 899 clues for December 5

1. Today's word begins with the letter Y.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter G.

4. One of the vowels is O.

5. The remaining vowel is U.

Wordle 899 answer for December 5

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is YOUNG. It means “being in the first or early stage of life or growth”. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more clues and hints.

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 18:30 IST
