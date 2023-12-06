Wordle 900 answer for December 6: Pick up the win! Check hints, clues, solution today

Icon
Wordle 900 answer for December 6: Today's Wordle challenge is a tough one!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 06 2023, 20:39 IST
Wordle 900 answer for December 6: Check the set of hints and clues to solve today's Wordle challenge.
Wordle 900 answer for December 6: Check the set of hints and clues to solve today's Wordle challenge.

Wordle 900 answer for December 6: Finally, we have reached the big 900! Just in August, we celebrated the 800th puzzle of the game, and just a few months down the line, we have already reached another insane milestone. Those of you who have been playing the game since day one, have seen the entire journey of the game from being on an independent platform, then being bought by the New York Times and even getting its own Wordlebot. But while it's good to see your favorite game growing, you won't be in a celebratory mood unless you're able to solve today's puzzle. And while it is not that difficult, Wordle has not backed out from its usual trickery. So, check out our Wordle hints and clues to gain more knowledge about today's word. And if you're at your final attempt, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 900 hints for December 6

The 5 letter Wordle answer today is not that commonly used in daily life. All you need to do in order to get a good start is guess a word which contains most of the common alphabets like E, I, A, G, S, R. But, you need to be a bit cautious as you have only limited attempts to get the Wordle answer. Check today's Wordle hints, clues, and solution now.

Wordle 900 clues for December 6

1. Today's word begins with the letter W.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter N.

4. One of the vowels is O.

5. The remaining vowel is A.

We went overboard with that final clue, but why not. You need it today. Now that you're prepared, go and give the game your best effort. And if somehow you still are doubtful, scroll down to check the answer.

Wordle 900 answer for December 6

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is WOMAN. A woman is an “an adult female human being”. Make sure to come back again and check tomorrow's hints and clues.

First Published Date: 06 Dec, 20:38 IST
