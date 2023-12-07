Wordle 901 answer for December 7: Relaxing puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution today

Icon
By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 07 2023, 19:42 IST
Wordle 901 answer for December 7: Don’t let go of your hard-earned streak. Create a high score using these Wordle hints, clues and solutions. (Priya/HT Tech)
Wordle 901 answer for December 7: The historic 900th puzzle just passed yesterday. It is insane to think about the run Wordle has had. Wordle was created by Josh Wardle in 2021 for his friends and family but it quickly became viral. In December 2021, NYT acquired the game. And then the popularity just skyrocketed. From people across different countries, celebrities, and even renowned personalities like US VP Kamala Harris and Indian Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor have spoken about their liking towards the game. As we move towards the big 1000, make sure you do not lose your winning streak at such an important junction. Make sure to use the Wordle hints and clues, if you get stuck. And if they aren't enough, you can always jump to the bottom to check the solution.

Wordle 901 hints for December 7

Today's word is an interesting one. There is one repeated letter in the word. The word also has zero uncommon letters in it. The word is also familiar and you likely use it on a regular basis. And finally, the letter arrangement is also standard. As long as you follow the typical letter elimination strategy, the word should not give you any headaches.

Wordle 901 clues for December 7

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter P.

4. One of the vowels is E.

5. There is a repeated letter in the word.

These clues have revealed everything about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 901 answer for December 7

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SLEEP. It means “to be in the state of rest when your eyes are closed, your body is not active, and your mind is unconscious”. Make sure to come again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    Icon