Wordle 902 answer for December 8: Play it smart! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 902 answer for December 8: Excelling in this game requires the highest level of wit, it requires a well-formed strategy. Almost a year after its launch, we know a lot more about how the game functions than we did in the past. We also have enough guides online that try to help you with letter elimination, coming up with good starter words, improving your word-guessing skills, and more. But still, many players stick to their choice of words when it comes to starting the game. While it is a fun way to play it, it can often be inefficient when solving the puzzle. And if you are someone who values protecting the streak, then you would not want to risk the win due to lack of a strategy. Part of a good strategy is also to use all the available resources while solving the puzzle. That's why you should check out these Wordle hints and clues to find the solution easily.

Conquer Wordle: Strategies in 200 words

Start strong:

Favor vowel-heavy words: Eliminate or confirm five frequent letters with your first guess. "Raise" and "Audio" are popular choices.

Use high-probability consonants: N, S, T, R appear often. Include them in your starting words for maximum information gain.

Optimize your guesses:

Maximize information: Every guess should provide new information about letter placement and absence.

Minimize redundancy: Don't repeat letters you've already confirmed absent or present.

Consider letter positions: Pay attention to where letters appear, not just their presence.

Use strategic second guesses: Choose words that utilize the information gleaned from your first guess, focusing on the remaining possibilities.

Advanced techniques:

Keep a list of potential solutions: As you play, eliminate words based on confirmed information.

Utilize online tools: Word frequency analyzers and Wordle helpers can offer additional insights.

Embrace the "wrong" guess: Sometimes, strategically using a seemingly incorrect word can be highly informative.

Bonus tips:

Don't waste guesses on words with incorrect letters.

Remember, Wordle uses US English spelling.

Most words rarely end in "s".

Have fun and experiment!

Wordle 902 hints for December 8

Continuing the discussion around strategy, today's Wordle will become extremely easy for you if you take two tips from us. First, go with the Wordlebot's choice of the starter word. And second, remember the wheel of fortune letters while making the second guess. If you do this, we can ensure that you will be able to solve the game within 3 attempts. But if you wish for even better efficiency, then simply check our clues below.

Wordle 902 clues for December 8

1. Today's word begins with the word S.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter P.

4. The only vowel in the word is A.

5. The word does not have any repeated letters in it.

We went overboard with that final clue, but why not? You need it today. Now that you're prepared, go and give the game your best effort. And if somehow you still are doubtful, scroll down to check the answer.

Wordle 902 answer for December 8

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SHARP. It means, “able to understand or see quickly and easily”. We hope you were able to get a really good score for today's Wordle.