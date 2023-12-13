Wordle 907 answer for December 13: Tough puzzle ahead! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 907 answer for December 13: The last two puzzles were tricky but fun and as a result, not really that difficult to solve. However, today things are going to be a lot different. Once you look at the word, it doesn't look like much and you think that it can never really be that difficult to figure out. However, we can tell you that this word will be one of the toughest puzzles you solved this month. So, do not take any risks today. Simply check our Wordle hints and clues to gain important insights into the word. And if you're still stuck, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 907 hints for December 13

There are no repeated letters. And the word itself is a common one. Then where does the problem lie? It is in the letters used and the arrangement of the said letters. The word uses a couple of uncommon letters that will be quite tricky for you to find out. Additionally, the word begins with a vowel, which is something people generally struggle with. If you're also confused about the same, then just use the letter elimination strategy and you are sure to find the clues quicker than usual.

Wordle 907 clues for December 13

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. The only vowel in the word is E.

5. The word describes the act of using something.

These clues have revealed almost everything about the word. You only need to think about it a bit and you will know your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 907 answer for December 13

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SPENT. It means “to give or pay money for something”. Make sure to come again tomorrow for more hints and clues.