Icon
Home How To Wordle 909 answer for December 15: Easier than yesterday! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 909 answer for December 15: Easier than yesterday! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 909 answer for December 15: If you ever feel a threat to your winning streak, do not hesitate to check these Wordle hints, clues and solutions. It will ensure your victory.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 15 2023, 18:11 IST
Icon
Wordle
Wordle 909 answer for December 15: Solve today’s puzzle with ease using these Wordle hints, clues, solution. (HT Tech)
Wordle
Wordle 909 answer for December 15: Solve today’s puzzle with ease using these Wordle hints, clues, solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 909 answer for December 15: So far this week, Wordle has kept the difficulty of the puzzle low. While that made for a rather unremarkable week with just one tough word on Tuesday, the veteran players of the game would know that this is never a good sign. Every time in the past we have witnessed a period of lull in the game, it has been followed by a barrage of streak-breaking monstrosities. Remember TACIT, SWILL, and recently CACAO? They all followed the same pattern. So, the question remains when will Wordle strike next? You have no reason to worry whenever it may be, as we will always be present with our Wordle hints and clues, just like today. So take a look at them if you feel stuck. And if you're still confused, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 909 hints for December 15

Today's word cannot be considered difficult since it neither has any uncommon letters nor it has any of the usual tricks of double letters or rare word arrangement. We would recommend using a vowel-heavy word to begin with as the word today has two vowels in it. Follow it up with a popular consonant-heavy letter and you should be able to find all the letters.

Wordle 909 clues for December 15

1. Today's word begins with the letter T.

2. The word contains two vowels in the word.

3. The word ends with the letter C.

4. One of the vowels is I.

5. The remaining vowel in the word is O.

These were your clues for the day. Think about them for a moment and go ahead to crack the puzzle. If you still feel unsure, just check below for the answer.

Wordle 909 answer for December 15

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is TOPIC. It means “a subject that is written about, discussed, or studied”. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Dec, 18:11 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

China
China's video games market recovers in 2023, domestic sales surpass $42.6 billion
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details
Destiny 2
Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now
Fortnite
Fortnite Virtual Concert: The Weeknd's Avatar Can Be as Good as the Real Thing Is
Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon