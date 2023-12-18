Icon
Wordle 912 answer for December 18: Simple solution today! Check hints, clues here

Wordle 912 answer for December 18: The answers for today’s Wordle can be guessed in a flash! If you're stuck, then check Wordle 912 hints, clues, and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 18 2023, 18:25 IST
Solve Wordle 912 fairly easily! Check out the hints, clues and answer below. (HT Tech)
Solve Wordle 912 fairly easily! Check out the hints, clues and answer below. (HT Tech)

Wordle 912 answer for December 18: December has been pretty easy for Wordle players with simple answers to the puzzle so far on most occasions. In the last few days, the Wordle answers have been TOPIC, BACON, and GLOBE, all of which are very common words used in everyday conversations. Today's Wordle 912 answer is expected to be the same. However, players must not make random guesses and lose their winning streak especially since Wordle offers only a limited number of attempts. While the game does not offer any hints, you can take a look at our Wordle 912 hints and clues for an easy way of finding the answers. They will not only help you solve the puzzle easily but also make sure that you maintain your winning streak without too much grunt work.

Wordle 912 hints for December 18

This Monday puzzle does contain repeated letters and just one vowel. The letters are common, therefore it is possible to get the maximum number of letters correct in the first few attempts. It is recommended that players must focus on finding the letters, and then arrange them to make suitable words. Beginning the puzzle with vowel-rich words followed by the elimination strategy will work for you. However, if you're still facing difficulties, then check out the Wordle 912 hints, and clues below.

Wordle 912 clues for December 18

Today's word begins with the letter F. 

The word contains just one vowel in it.

The word ends with the letter Y. 

There is a repetition of letters.

BIGGEST Hint: It is associated with a joke.

That's all! The last hint was pretty close to the answer! We believe they are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still confused, scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 912 answer for December 18

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your final opportunity to turn away and keep the challenge alive.

The word you've been searching for is FUNNY, which refers to “causing laughter or amusement”, according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on not breaking your winning streak! Come back again tomorrow to solve a new puzzle, more clues, and new strategies.

