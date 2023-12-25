Wordle 919 answer for December 25: Quick solution today! Check hints, clues here

Wordle 919 answer for December 25: The developers of Wordle have gone easy on players recently by providing answers such as SLOPE, GRACE, and BUILT. Today's answer is also expected to be a simple one, spreading Christmas cheer all around. However, players should know that they only have a limited number of attempts to get the word right, throwing any guesswork out the window. If you're concerned about running out of attempts and losing your winning streak, it's the perfect time to consult our Wordle hints and clues.

These have been carefully curated to assist you in reaching the final stage and finding the answer on your own. And if you're down to your last attempt and require the solution, then simply scroll to the bottom.

Wordle 919 hints for December 25

Today's word can be easily guessed but it does have repeated letters, making the guessing game a bit difficult. The word is commonly used and has common letters. Players are advised first to get the letters right and then place them in the correct order to make the answer. To help you, here are some clues that will point you in the right direction.

Wordle 919 clues for December 25

1. Today's word begins with the letter E.

2. The word contains three vowels.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. There is a repetition of letters.

5. BIGGEST Hint: To bring something to someone's mind.

That's all! We hope these hints and clues are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still struggling, just scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 919 answer for December 25

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle. This is your final opportunity to turn away and keep the challenge alive. But if you are on your last attempt, then check the Wordle 919 answer below.

The word you've been searching for is EVOKE, which means “bring or recall (a feeling, memory, or image) to the conscious mind.”, according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on keeping your Wordle streak intact! Check back again for hints, clues and answer to tomorrow's Wordle challenge.