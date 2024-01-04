Wordle 929 Answer for January 4: Don’t fret! Just check these Wordle hints, clues here

Wordle 929 Answer for January 4: Wordle is a daily word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Players need to guess 5 letters correctly in 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green. Unlike crossword puzzles, Wordle does not offer any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit difficult. Therefore, new Wordle players might be left scratching their heads in case of tricky words. But don't fret! We've got your back. Check out Wordle hints, and clues below. And in case you find yourself stuck with no way forward, then check out Wordle 929 answer for January 4 at the end.

Wordle 929 hints for January 4

To start with, know that today's Wordle word is a not commonly used word, therefore, those without a good vocabulary might find it very tricky to guess. In order to make it easier for you, you should figure out the letters included in the 5 letter word first and then arrange it later to form the exact answer. Once you know the letters, guessing the right word can become easier. You can check the below-mentioned Wordle 929 clues to get to the answer in no time.

Wordle 929 clues today

1. Today's Wordle word has just one vowel.

2. The Wordle word begins with the letter S.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. There is no repetition of the letters.

5. MASTER HINT: It can be used as a synonym for limited!

That should be enough for you to guess the answer to Wordle 929. If we give you any other hint, then it will almost reveal the solution to today's Wordle puzzle! Well, the master hint did the same! So go ahead and give it a try!

Wordle 929 Answer for January 4

ATTENTION! Are you sure you want to know the answer? If you are still playing Wordle and have more than 2 attempts left, then don't read further. Give it another try! However, if you are at your last attempt and are in search of the answer for today's Wordle, then check it out below.

The Wordle 929 answer is SCANT' which refers to, "barely sufficient or adequate," according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on winning today's Wordle! Be sure to check back for hints, clues, and answer to tomorrow's Wordle puzzle.

