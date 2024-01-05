Wordle 930 Answer for January 5: Get rid of doubt! Check these hints, clues here

Wordle 930 Answer for January 5: The people behind Wordle have been pretty generous so far this month, with fairly straightforward answers such as TWIRL, and AGING. However, yesterday's Wordle 929 was fairly difficult, with SCANT being the answer. Did you get it right? If not, then today's Wordle 930 presents another opportunity to test your vocabulary! Unlike crosswords, Wordle players do not have access to any hints or clues and must use their vocabulary to get the correct answer. Playing the guessing game here is risky as you only have a limited number of tries to do so. If you're stuck in today's Wordle 930, check hints, and clues here.

Also, check out the answer at the very end.

Wordle 930 hints for January 5

Before we dive into the list of hints for today's word, you should know that today's Wordle word does not contain repeated letters, which means players must guess 5 distinct alphabets! However, the letters are fairly common and are arranged in an easy manner. However, you still need to be calm while solving the puzzle, to get it right in one go. Check today's Wordle 930 clues below to get to the answer.

Wordle 930 clues today

1. Today's Wordle word has two vowels.

2. The Wordle word begins with the letter L.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. MASTER HINT: It is a type of movement usually done in aggression.

These hints should be more than enough to reveal the answer! However, if today's Wordle 930 still has you scratching your head, then scroll down to find the answer to today's puzzle below.

Wordle 930 Answer for January 5

WARNING! Are you sure you want to know the answer? If you are still playing Wordle and have more than 2 attempts left, then don't read further. But, if you are in search of the answer for today's Wordle 930, then it is right here!

The Wordle 930 answer is 'LUNGE' which is an adjective that refers to, "a sudden forward thrust of the body, typically with an arm outstretched to attack someone or seize something," according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

