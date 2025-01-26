World Book Fair 2025: All you need to know about tickets, venue, dates, and theme

The World Book Fair 2025 is set to take place from February 1 to 9, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. This event, organized by the National Book Trust (NBT), India, under the Ministry of Education, promises to be a significant occasion for book enthusiasts and literary figures. It will bring together readers, authors, and publishers from around the world for a week of cultural exchange and intellectual discussions. The fair will celebrate India's literary legacy while showcasing global trends.

With multiple attractions like the Children's Pavilion, Authors' Corners, and international exhibits, the fair offers something for every book lover. It will also feature sessions and exhibits aimed at promoting intellectual discourse and the joy of reading.

Event Details:

Event Name: New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

Dates: February 1 to 9, 2025

Timings: 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM daily

Venue: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

Theme: "Republic@75" - Celebrating 75 years of India as a Republic

Ticket Price: Adults: Rs. 20, Children: Rs. 10

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court Metro Station (Blue Line)

Entry Gates: Gate 10 (main), Gates 4 and 6 for additional access. Wheelchair access is available at Gates 4 and 8.

Contact Information: Visit the official website at www.nbtindia.gov.in

World Book Fair 2025: How to Buy Tickets Online:

Tickets for the World Book Fair 2025 will be available for online purchase starting January 26. To buy tickets, follow these steps:

Visit the official NBT India website at nbtindia.gov.in. Select the "NDWBF 2025 entry ticket" link. Choose the desired visit date. Specify the number of tickets to purchase. Complete the payment and download your ticket with a QR code for entry.

World Book Fair 2025: How to Purchase Offline Tickets

Visitors can also purchase tickets in person at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, from February 1. Additional ticket counters will be available at metro station exits for added convenience.

School students and senior citizens will be granted free entry to the event. Public transportation, especially the metro, is recommended for easy access to the venue and ticket purchase.