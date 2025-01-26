Latest Tech News How To World Book Fair 2025: All you need to know about tickets, venue, dates, and theme

World Book Fair 2025: All you need to know about tickets, venue, dates, and theme

Planning to attend the New Delhi World Book Fair 2025? Here's a simple guide on how to buy tickets, event details, and venue information for a seamless experience.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 26 2025, 16:00 IST
World Book Fair 2025
Know how to buy tickets online for the World Book Fair 2025 effortlessly.

The World Book Fair 2025 is set to take place from February 1 to 9, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. This event, organized by the National Book Trust (NBT), India, under the Ministry of Education, promises to be a significant occasion for book enthusiasts and literary figures. It will bring together readers, authors, and publishers from around the world for a week of cultural exchange and intellectual discussions. The fair will celebrate India's literary legacy while showcasing global trends.

With multiple attractions like the Children's Pavilion, Authors' Corners, and international exhibits, the fair offers something for every book lover. It will also feature sessions and exhibits aimed at promoting intellectual discourse and the joy of reading.

Also read: Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals, Zuckerberg says

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Event Details:

  • Event Name: New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
  • Dates: February 1 to 9, 2025
  • Timings: 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM daily
  • Venue: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi
  • Theme: "Republic@75" - Celebrating 75 years of India as a Republic
  • Ticket Price: Adults: Rs. 20, Children: Rs. 10
  • Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court Metro Station (Blue Line)
  • Entry Gates: Gate 10 (main), Gates 4 and 6 for additional access. Wheelchair access is available at Gates 4 and 8.
  • Contact Information: Visit the official website at www.nbtindia.gov.in

Also read: Mahakumbh 2025 on OTTplay: Know where and how to watch it live

World Book Fair 2025: How to Buy Tickets Online:

Tickets for the World Book Fair 2025 will be available for online purchase starting January 26. To buy tickets, follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official NBT India website at nbtindia.gov.in.
  2. Select the "NDWBF 2025 entry ticket" link.
  3. Choose the desired visit date.
  4. Specify the number of tickets to purchase.
  5. Complete the payment and download your ticket with a QR code for entry.

Also read: Ready to upgrade? Here are 5 essential tips for making the switch from feature phone to smartphone

World Book Fair 2025: How to Purchase Offline Tickets

Visitors can also purchase tickets in person at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, from February 1. Additional ticket counters will be available at metro station exits for added convenience.

School students and senior citizens will be granted free entry to the event. Public transportation, especially the metro, is recommended for easy access to the venue and ticket purchase.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jan, 16:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: step-by-step guide play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: don't miss the paradise defender skin android tips and tricks: how to empty trash on android smartphone to make it run stunningly fast this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you run two whatsapp accounts on your android smartphone; here is how how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: from emotes to free diamonds, check the rewards how to view someone’s whatsapp status secretly garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: get amazing rewards and check out the smash top-up event
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

No, GTA 5 isn’t on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything

No, GTA 5 isn’t on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything
Grand Taking Ages

GTA 6 parody game returns: Grand Taking Ages finds new life after PlayStation Store ban
GTA 6

GTA 6 PC release predicted for 2027 following console launch, insider claims speculative timeline
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked price rumours: Rockstar Games could set new $100 standard for game pricing in 2025
PS Plus games

PS Plus January games revealed: God of War Ragnarök, Like a Dragon Gaiden, Atlas Fallen, and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets