Hp 14 Dq0005dx (2q1h1ua) Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 14 dq0005dx 2Q1H1UA Laptop HP 14 dq0005dx 2Q1H1UA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 42,545 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 14 dq0005dx 2Q1H1UA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 14 dq0005dx 2Q1H1UA Laptop now with free delivery.