Hp 14 Dq0005dx (2q1h1ua) Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 14 dq0005dx 2Q1H1UA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 42,545 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 14 dq0005dx 2Q1H1UA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 14 dq0005dx 2Q1H1UA Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Key Specs
₹42,545
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020
64 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.46 Kg weight (Light-weight)
HP 14 dq0005dx 2Q1H1UA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 14 dq0005dx 2Q1H1UA Laptop in India is Rs. 42,545.  It comes in the following colors: Indigo Blue.

HP 14-dq0005dx (2Q1H1UA) Laptop (Celeron Dual Core/4 GB/64 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(64 GB SSD,4 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Hp 14 Dq0005dx 2q1h1ua Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Power Supply

    45 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

Display Details

  • Pixel Density

    112 ppi

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Features

    Diagonal HD BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit Display 220 nits 45% NTSC

General Information

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    324 x 225 x 17.9 mm

  • Colour

    Indigo Blue

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Brand

    HP

  • Model

    14-dq0005dx (2Q1H1UA)

  • Thickness

    17.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    1.46 Kg weight (Light-weight)

Memory

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • RAM type

    DDR4

Multimedia

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Dual Array Digital Microphone

Networking

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD media card reader

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

Others

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

Performance

  • Processor

    Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD

  • Clockspeed

    1.1 Ghz

  • Chipset

    Intel Integrated SoC

Peripherals

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Keyboard

    Full-size Jet Black Keyboard

Ports

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    64 GB

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane
HP Laptops

Latest Laptops

    Hp 14 Dq0005dx 2q1h1ua Laptop