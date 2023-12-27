 Hp 14q Cs0014tu (7ef94pa) Laptop (core I3 7th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP 14q cs0014TU 7EF94PA Laptop

HP 14q cs0014TU 7EF94PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 31,290 in India with Intel Core i3-7020U (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 14q cs0014TU 7EF94PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 14q cs0014TU 7EF94PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Key Specs
₹31,290
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i3-7020U (7th Gen)
Windows 10 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.47 Kg weight (Light-weight)
HP 14q cs0014TU 7EF94PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 14q cs0014TU 7EF94PA Laptop in India is Rs. 31,290.  At Amazon, the HP 14q cs0014TU 7EF94PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 27,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

HP Laptop

HP Laptop 14s Intel Celeron N4500 14 inch(35.6 cm) HD (1366 x 768) Micro-Edge, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Dual Speaker, HD Camera (Win 11. Alexa, MSO, 1.46 Kg) 14s-dr3002TU
₹33,176 ₹27,990
Buy Now
HP Chrome OS 15A Intel Celeron N4500 15 6Inch 39 6Cm Hd Anti Glare Display 4Gb Ram 128 Gb Emmc Dual Speaker Intel Uhd Graphics Chrome 64 1070Gm Mineral Silver 15A Na0008Tu

HP Chrome OS 15A Intel Celeron N4500 15.6Inch(39.6Cm) Hd Anti-Glare Display (4Gb Ram/128 Gb Emmc/Dual Speaker/Intel Uhd Graphics/Chrome 64/1070Gm/Mineral Silver) 15A- Na0008Tu
₹33,389 ₹27,990
Buy Now
HP 14S Intel Pentium Silver N6000 8Gb Ram 256Gb Ssd 14 Inches 35 6Cm Hd Micro Edge Display Uhd Graphics Alexa Dual Speakers Fast Charge Windows 11 Home Ms Office 14S Dq3033Tu Jet Black

HP 14S-Intel Pentium Silver N6000-8Gb Ram/256Gb Ssd 14 Inches (35.6Cm) Hd, Micro-Edge Display (Uhd Graphics/Alexa/Dual Speakers/Fast Charge/Windows 11 Home/Ms Office), 14S- Dq3033Tu,Jet Black
₹39,288 ₹31,250
Buy Now

Hp 14q Cs0014tu 7ef94pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 41 W AC Adapter W
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • No
  • Diagonal HD SVA BrightView Micro-Edge WLED-Backlit Display
  • LED
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 112 ppi
General Information
  • 14q-cs0014TU (7EF94PA)
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • HP
  • 335 x 234 x 19.9 mm
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • Black
  • 64-bit
  • 1.47 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
  • 4 GB
  • 1
  • 2133 Mhz
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone
  • 720p HD
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
Networking
  • 4
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • Yes
  • 4.2
  • 802.11 b/g/n
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • No
Performance
  • Intel Core i3-7020U (7th Gen)
  • 2.3 Ghz
  • Intel HD 620
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
Storage
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
    Hp 14q Cs0014tu 7ef94pa Laptop