Hp 14q Cs0014tu (7ef94pa) Laptop (core I3 7th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 14q cs0014TU 7EF94PA Laptop HP 14q cs0014TU 7EF94PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 31,290 in India with Intel Core i3-7020U (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 14q cs0014TU 7EF94PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 14q cs0014TU 7EF94PA Laptop now with free delivery.