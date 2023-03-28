 Hp 14q Cy0006au (7qg88pa) Price in India(28 March, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP 14q cy0006au 7QG88PA

HP 14q cy0006au 7QG88PA is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 23,890 in India with AMD Dual Core A9-9425 Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 14q cy0006au 7QG88PA from HT Tech. Buy HP 14q cy0006au 7QG88PA now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹23,890
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Dual Core A9-9425
256 GB
4 GB DDR4 RAM
Windows 10 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.47 Kg
Hp 14q Cy0006au 7qg88pa Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • Diagonal HD SVA BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit Display
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • LED
  • No
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • 112 ppi
General Information
  • 335 x 234 x 19.9  mm
  • 64-bit
  • 1.47 Kg
  • Black
  • HP
  • 14q-cy0006au (7QG88PA)
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
Memory
  • 4 GB
  • 1866 Mhz
  • DDR4
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • Integrated Digital Microphone
  • No
Networking
  • 4.2
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • Yes
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 3.1 Ghz
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • AMD Dual Core A9-9425
  • AMD Radeon R5
Peripherals
  • No
  • HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support
  • Full-size island-style keyboard
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
    Hp 14q Cy0006au 7qg88pa