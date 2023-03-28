Hp 14s Er0002tu (3c464pa) Price in India(28 March, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 14s er0002tu 3C464PA HP 14s er0002tu 3C464PA is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 46,999 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 14s er0002tu 3C464PA from HT Tech. Buy HP 14s er0002tu 3C464PA now with free delivery.