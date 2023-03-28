 Hp 14s Er0002tu (3c464pa) Price in India(28 March, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP 14s er0002tu 3C464PA

HP 14s er0002tu 3C464PA is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 46,999 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 14s er0002tu 3C464PA from HT Tech. Buy HP 14s er0002tu 3C464PA now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
Key Specs
₹46,999
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen)
4 GB DDR4 RAM
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.51 Kg
Hp 14s Er0002tu 3c464pa Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 157 ppi
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • LED
  • Full HD WLED Backlit BrightView Display (250 nits Brightness, 45 Percentage NTSC Color Gamut, 78.40 Percentage Screen to Body Ratio)
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
General Information
  • 1.51 Kg
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 14s-er0002tu (3C464PA)
  • Natural Silver
  • HP
  • 324 x 225 x 19  mm
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • 2666 Mhz
  • 4 GB
  • DDR4
  • 1
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • No
  • Dual Speakers
  • Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5.0
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen)
  • Intel UHD
  • 1.2 Ghz
Peripherals
  • No
  • Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support; Precision Touchpad Support
  • Full-size, island-style, natural silver keyboard
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
  • 1 TB
