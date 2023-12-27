Hp 14s Fr0012au (275h7pa) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Laptop
HP Laptop 14s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 14-inch (35.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Backlit KB, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.46 kg), fy1003AU
The starting price for the HP 14s fr0012AU 275H7PA Laptop in India is Rs. 47,800. At Amazon, the HP 14s fr0012AU 275H7PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 45,490. It comes in the following colors: Natural Silver.
