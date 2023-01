HP 15 bg005au 1DF77PA HP 15 bg005au 1DF77PA is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 23,890 in India with AMD APU Quad Core A6-7310 Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15 bg005au 1DF77PA from HT Tech. Buy HP 15 bg005au 1DF77PA now with free delivery.