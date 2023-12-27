 Hp 15 Bw098au (2fk35pa) Laptop (amd Dual Core E2/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
Home Laptops in India HP Laptop HP 15 bw098au 2FK35PA Laptop

HP 15 bw098au 2FK35PA Laptop

HP 15 bw098au 2FK35PA Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 22,992 in India with AMD Dual Core E2-9000E Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15 bw098au 2FK35PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15 bw098au 2FK35PA Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
HP15-bw098au(2FK35PA)Laptop(AMDDualCoreE2/4GB/1TB/DOS)_Capacity_4GB
HP15-bw098au(2FK35PA)Laptop(AMDDualCoreE2/4GB/1TB/DOS)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P120169/heroimage/-120169-large-1.jpg_HP15-bw098au(2FK35PA)Laptop(AMDDualCoreE2/4GB/1TB/DOS)_2
1/3 HP15-bw098au(2FK35PA)Laptop(AMDDualCoreE2/4GB/1TB/DOS)_Capacity_4GB
2/3 HP15-bw098au(2FK35PA)Laptop(AMDDualCoreE2/4GB/1TB/DOS)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)"
View all Images 3/3 HP15-bw098au(2FK35PA)Laptop(AMDDualCoreE2/4GB/1TB/DOS)_2"
Key Specs
₹22,992
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Dual Core E2-9000E
DOS
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.1 Kg weight
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹25,900 37% OFF
Buy Now

HP 15 bw098au 2FK35PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 15 bw098au 2FK35PA Laptop in India is Rs. 22,992.  At Amazon, the HP 15 bw098au 2FK35PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 25,900.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

55% off

HP 15s AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 8GB RAM 512GB SSD 15 6 inches 39 6 cm HD Micro Edge Display Windows 11 AMD Radeon Graphics Dual Speakers MSO Fast Charge 1 69 Kg 15s eq1559AU

HP 15s, AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 8GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6-inches/39.6 cm HD, Micro-Edge Display/Windows 11/AMD Radeon Graphics/Dual Speakers/MSO/Fast Charge/1.69 Kg, 15s-eq1559AU
₹59,999 ₹26,990
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Hp 15 Bw098au 2fk35pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Power Supply

    41 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

Display Details

  • Pixel Density

    100 ppi

  • Display Features

    Diagonal HD SVA BrightView WLED-Backlit Display

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

General Information

  • Weight

    2.1 Kg weight

  • Brand

    HP

  • Operating System

    DOS

  • Colour

    Black

  • Thickness

    23.8 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    380 x 253.8 x 23.8 mm

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Model

    15-bw098au (2FK35PA)

Memory

  • Memory Layout

    1 x 4 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM speed

    1866 Mhz

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    4 GB

Multimedia

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    HD 720p

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Digital Microphone

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Audio Solution

    HD Audio Solution

Networking

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Wi-Fi Version

    4

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD media card reader

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Lockport

    No

Performance

  • Clockspeed

    1.5 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon R2

  • Processor

    AMD Dual Core E2-9000E

Peripherals

  • Optical Drive

    DVD R/W Writer

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture support

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Drive Type

    DVD Writer

  • Keyboard

    Full-size island-style keyboard with integrated numeric keypad

Ports

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

Storage

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Hp

14% OFF
HP 15s ey2001AU
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,990 ₹64,234.031
Buy Now
Hp 15 Bw098au 2fk35pa Laptop Hp 15s Ey2001au
34% OFF
HP 15s ey1509AU
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
21% OFF
HP 15 fd0011TU
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
2% OFF
HP 15s fq2738TU Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
HP Laptops

HP 15 bw098au 2FK35PA Laptop Competitors

HP 15 BA035AU Z1D88PA
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR2 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
72% OFF
Lenovo Essential G460 59 057056
  • 500 GB HDD
  • 2 GB DDR3 RAM
  • 13.8 Inches Display Size
55% OFF
HP 15q by001au 2LS27PA
  • 500 GB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
55% OFF
HP 245 245 G6 6BF83PA
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

iQOO Z7 Pro has been launched. Know all about it.

iQOO Z7 Pro launched; Check key specs, price, and features

12 Oct 2023
Are you a photographer? Then check out these must-have mobile apps to enhance your pictures.

Top 5 Best Camera apps in 2023

09 Nov 2023
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus launched. Know all about them.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Launched; Know price, key features and specifications

12 Oct 2023
Know how you can update your Aadhaar card from home.

How to update Aadhaar Card

21 Nov 2023
Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12

Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12: Know the best flagship Android phone under Rs. 80000 budget

12 Oct 2023
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Tech Videos

HP 15 bw098au 2FK35PA Laptop News

Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.

Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college

27 Dec 2023
Check out useful HP tools for hybrid workers

HP's Essential Tools for Hybrid Workers: Boost Efficiency and Comfort

27 Dec 2023
Best HP laptops

Best HP i5 laptops under 79000: Check the list - HP Pavillion 15, HP 15s, more

27 Dec 2023
HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16

HP Unveils HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16 Laptops in India

18 Oct 2023
All you need to know about the Amazon sale offer on HP Victus Gaming Laptop.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Get HP Victus Gaming Laptop with a deep discount

08 Aug 2023
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹82,490
₹124,590
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook Go 15 E510MA EJ001W Laptop

4 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹27,300
₹48,500
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹58,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Hp 15 Bw098au 2fk35pa Laptop