Hp 15 Fc0029au Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 15 fc0029AU HP 15 fc0029AU is a laptop, available price is Rs 53,490 in India with AMD Quad-Core Ryzen 5 (7520) 2.8 Ghz Processor and 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15 fc0029AU from HT Tech. Buy HP 15 fc0029AU now with free delivery.