Hp 15 Hr0001tu (832q9pa) Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 15 hr0001TU 832Q9PA Laptop HP 15 hr0001TU 832Q9PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 68,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1335U (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15 hr0001TU 832Q9PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15 hr0001TU 832Q9PA Laptop now with free delivery.