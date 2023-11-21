 Hp 15q Bu038tu (4ts68pa) Laptop (core I3 7th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(09 June, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP15q-bu038TU(4TS68PA)Laptop(CoreI37thGen/8GB/1TB/DOS)_Capacity_8GB
HP15q-bu038TU(4TS68PA)Laptop(CoreI37thGen/8GB/1TB/DOS)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P128981/heroimage/-128981-v1-large-1.jpg_HP15q-bu038TU(4TS68PA)Laptop(CoreI37thGen/8GB/1TB/DOS)_2

HP 15q bu038TU 4TS68PA Laptop

HP 15q bu038TU 4TS68PA Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 37,390 in India with Intel Core i3-7100U (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15q bu038TU 4TS68PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15q bu038TU 4TS68PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

DOS

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i3-7100U

HP 15q bu038TU 4TS68PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 15q bu038TU 4TS68PA Laptop in India is Rs. 37,390.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

HP 15q-bu038TU (4TS68PA) Laptop (Core I3 7th Gen/8 GB/1 TB/DOS)

(1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Hp 15q Bu038tu 4ts68pa Laptop Full Specifications

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Power Supply

    41 W AC Adapter W

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    100 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Features

    HD LED Backlit Widescreen BrightView Display

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Operating System

    DOS

  • Brand

    HP

  • Colour

    Black

  • Thickness

    23.8 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    2.1 Kg weight

  • Model

    15q-bu038TU (4TS68PA)

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    380 x 253.7 x 23.8 mm

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Expandable Memory

    16 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    2133 Mhz

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Digital Microphone

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Lockport

    No

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel HD 620

  • Clockspeed

    2.4 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-7100U (7th Gen)

  • Keyboard

    Full-size island-style keyboard with numeric keypad

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Optical Drive

    DVD R/W Writer

  • Drive Type

    DVD Writer

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB
Last updated date: 21 November 2023
HP 15q bu038TU 4TS68PA Laptop

Last updated date: 21 November 2023
HP 15q bu038TU 4TS68PA Laptop

