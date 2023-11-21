Hp 15q Bu038tu (4ts68pa) Laptop (core I3 7th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(09 June, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 15q bu038TU 4TS68PA Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 37,390 in India with Intel Core i3-7100U (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15q bu038TU 4TS68PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15q bu038TU 4TS68PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
Key Specs
Display Size
15.6 Inches
Operating System
DOS
HDD Capacity
1 TB
Processor
Intel Core i3-7100U
HP 15q bu038TU 4TS68PA Laptop Price in India
The starting price for the HP 15q bu038TU 4TS68PA Laptop in India is Rs. 37,390. It comes in the following colors: Black.
